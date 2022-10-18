Destiny 2’s Festival of the Lost is the spookiest contender in the game’s lineup of events. Festival of the Lost is based on Halloween, and it brings all the scares and spine chills you can expect from it.

For the 2022 version of the event, Bungie leaned into the new event card system, which debuted alongside this year’s Solstice revamp. The system adds a slew of challenges for players to complete, giving out some rewards for each objective. Finishing all challenges awards players with an event-based title that will remain gilded until the next Festival of the Lost kicks off.

To unlock event challenges, you must first complete the introductory quest and speak to Eva Levante. She will then give you your event card with a list of objectives to cross out, awarding mask ornaments and a series of Festival of the Lost items for players who engage with the system. Here are all the event challenges to complete in this year’s Festival of the Lost if you’re looking to make the most out of the celebrations.

All event challenges in Destiny 2‘s Festival of the Lost 2022

Cryptozoologist: Use a Manifested Page to restore a chapter in the Tales of the Forgotten: Vol. 2. Bookworm I: Use Manifested Pages to restore a chapter in the Tales of the Forgotten: Vol. 2 (requires nine chapters). Bookworm II: Use Manifested Pages to restore a chapter in the Tales of the Forgotten: Vol. 2 (requires 18 chapters). Rewards: Pulp Texture shader Bookworm III: Use Manifested Pages to restore a chapter in the Tales of the Forgotten: Vol. 2 (requires 27 chapters). Rewards: Coffin Nail ship Heads Will Roll: Defeat 100 Headless Ones in Haunted Sectors. Candy Corner: Earn Candy from activities (17,500) Rewards: Telesto Mask Local Haunts: Complete activities in the Haunted Sector Playlist. Haunted Moon (three completions)

Haunted Europa (three completions)

Haunted Nessus (three completions)

Haunted EDZ (three completions)

Rewards: Bread Mask Mystery Meet: Purchase Epic Mystery Gift Bags from Eva Levante. Sniperstition: Defeat combatants with sniper rifles. Rewards: Mechabre (Legendary sniper rifle) Automatic Transmission: Defeat combatants with auto rifles. Rewards: BrayTech Werewolf (pulse rifle) Third Shot’s a Charm: Defeat combatants with pulse rifles. Rewards: Jurassic Green (pulse rifle) Shocking Conclusion: Defeat targets with Arc energy. Rewards: Caiatl Mask Occult Ritual: complete ritual activities, including Strikes, Crucible matches, and Gambit matches. Rewards: Riven Mask Strike the Deck: complete Vanguard Ops or Ketchcrash activities. Masked Bandit: Complete Crucible or Gambit matches while wearing a Festival Mask. Happy Haunting Ground: Complete activities in the Haunted Sector playlist (requires 35 completions) Rewards: Savathûn Mask

In addition to the 16 triumphs, Bungie also added four more objectives for players who want to gild their title:

One of Many: Defeat all the Headless Ones in a single run of a Haunted Sector Requires completion of Moon, Europa, EDZ, and Nessus Haunted Sectors.

Defeat all the Headless Ones in a single run of a Haunted Sector Masked Mayhem: While wearing a Festival Mask, complete dungeons, raid, Master or Grandmaster Nightfalls, or win rounds in Trials of Osiris.

While wearing a Festival Mask, complete dungeons, raid, Master or Grandmaster Nightfalls, or win rounds in Trials of Osiris. Deathless One: Complete Haunted Sectors without dying. Requires completion of Moon, Europa, EDZ, and Nessus Haunted Sectors.

Complete Haunted Sectors without dying. Sweet Tooth: Collect Candy by completing activities and defeating combatants while wearing a Festival Mask

Based on last year’s Solstice, players may not need to complete all 16 challenges to obtain the title, since the four extra challenges will also seemingly count for the Ghost Writer seal.