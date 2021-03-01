SuNny to stand in for FunPlus Phoenix at ESL Pro League

Just weeks after his release from ENCE, Miikka “suNny” Kemppi will return to the server as a part of FunPlus Phoenix after several months away from competitive play.

FPX will use the Finnish rifler as a stand-in for their ESL Pro League season 13 run, the CS:GO team announced today.

SuNny will fill a roster spot previously held by Chris "chrisJ" de Jong, who was on loan from mousesports. ChrisJ's loan lasted less than two months and he only competed in two events for FPX, although that included a first-place finish at Snow Sweet Snow and a grand finals appearance at DreamHack Open January. FPX acquired chrisJ on the same day at it announced its return to the scene by acquiring the GODSENT roster.

SuNny last played for ENCE at the end of 2020. His stint with them began in August 2019 under tough circumstances since many fans disagreed with the decision to have him replace Aleksi "Aleksib" Virolainen. SuNny's time with ENCE came to an end in December when he was moved to the bench and he was released in February 2021.

Prior to filling in for FPX, suNny was linked to rumors of a potential trio of himself, Robin "flusha" Rönnquist, and Timothy "autimatic" Ta. Flusha has since said that the trio failed to find any suitable organizational suitors and autimatic has now left CS:GO to play VALORANT for the T1 organization.

SuNny and FPX will play the first match of ESL Pro League season 13 against Complexity to open Group A play on March 8 at 5am CT.