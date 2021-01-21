ENCE reveals new CS:GO roster for 2021

Finnish esports organization ENCE announced its new CS:GO roster today, introducing the players who will surround the org’s mainstay AWPer in Aleksi “allu” Jalli.

Joonas “doto” Forss is staying with allu on ENCE and will be joined by three new additions in Marco “Snappi” Pfeiffer, Paweł “dycha” Dycha, and Lotan “Spinx” Giladi. They also brought in a new performance coach, Ville "WILLFEEL" Merinen.

This is the first time that ENCE has fielded an international lineup. The org said this was a joint decision between management and the coach to "help create a new culture and get where we want to be competitively."

Allu will be relinquishing his in-game leadership duties to Snappi, a Danish veteran of CS:GO who's played for Heroic, OpTic, FunPlus Phoenix, and most recently c0ntact Gaming. Allu's leadership was called into question in December following his appearance on the HLTV Confirmed podcast and the social media activity that followed.

In today's announcement, ENCE acknowledged the mistakes he made as a teammate and leader but said he shouldn't be responsible for all the blame. The org said Allu "is very keen on improving his shortcomings and understands that it's necessary for him to improve as a teammate."

Tuomas "SADDYX" Louhimaa was initially brought in as a stand-in but won't be used in the new ENCE lineup. Additionally, Elias “Jamppi” Olkkonen was excluded ultimately because of his VAC ban from Valve that prevents him from competing at Majors.

ENCE will debut this new lineup at ESL Pro League season 13 in March.