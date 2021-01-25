FunPlus Phoenix signs ex-GODSENT CS:GO roster

FunPlus Phoenix has finalized its acquisition of the former GODSENT CS:GO lineup, the organization announced today.

Pavle "maden" Boskovic, Asger "farlig" Jensen, Jesse "zehN" Linjala, and Martin "STYKO" Styk make up the core of the roster. Jonatan "Devilwalk" Lundberg, a two-time Major winner with Fnatic during his playing career, joins FPX as a coach.

— FPX (@FPX_Esports) January 25, 2021

This is FPX's second time attempting to break into Counter-Strike with a talented European squad after trying to sign the Danish Heroic roster last April. That acquisition fell through when Astralis nabbed Patrick "es3tag" Hansen to fill in their lineup. Needing a team to compete in the inaugural season of Flashpoint, FPX (a founding member) signed the NA squad Bad News Bears for the remainder of season. FPX didn't compete at all in Flashpoint's second season.

Under the GODSENT banner, the international roster had an improved year in 2020, even cracking the top 15 of HLTV's global rankings. After transferring the players to FPX, the Swedish organization signed an all-Brazilian roster highlighted by Epitácio "TACO" de Melo and João "felps" Vasconcellos.

In FPX's announcement, the org said it still needs to fill "the last piece of the puzzle," referring to the team's fifth player.