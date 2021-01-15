GODSENT sells CS:GO roster to ‘big international esports organization’

Swedish esports organization GODSENT has transferred its Counter-Strike roster to a “big international esports organization,” according to a post on its website today.

Pavle "Maden" Boskovic, Asger "Farlig" Jensen, Jesse "zehN" Linjala, Martin "STYKO" Styk, and coach Jonatan "Devilwalk" Lundberg will compete for a new organization in 2021. Just prior to the team's transfer, their fifth player, Kevin "kRYSTAL" Amend, was acquired by ALTERNATE aTTaX.

FAREWELL OLD GODS 🖤



🇲🇪 Pavle "Maden" Boskovic

🇸🇪 Jonatan "Devilwalk" Lundberg

🇩🇰 Asger "Farlig" Jensen

🇫🇮 Jesse "zehN" Linjala

🇸🇰 Martin "STYKO" Styk



🔗Read more: https://t.co/pH1qZHtWOC#GODSENT | #CSGO pic.twitter.com/iLyg0myRvJ — GODSENT (@GODSENTgg) January 15, 2021

It hasn't been officially announced yet, but numerous outlets have reported that FunPlus Phoenix is the likely destination for GODSENT's former team. FPX has won a world championship in League of Legends and is a founding member of Flashpoint. The org previously tried to acquire the Danish Heroic lineup, but the deal fell through due to Patrick "es3tag" Hansen's acquisition by Astralis.

GODSENT was founded by former Fnatic CS:GO star Markus "pronax" Wallsten in 2016. The team made a splash in the scene with the blockbuster multi-player trade that landed them more Fnatic stars in Robin "flusha" Rönnquist, Jesper "JW" Wecksell, and Freddy "KRIMZ" Johansson. But the players failed to flourish under the new banner and the trade was undone after just six months.

GODSENT ceased operations in the summer of 2018 but returned over a year later when the organization merged with The Final Tribe. The org bought back into CS:GO by acquiring the SMASH Esports lineup, and in 2020, the team was able to crack the top 15 on the HLTV Global Rankings. In their final event, they reached the semifinals of the DreamHack Masters Winter tournament last month, falling to mousesports.