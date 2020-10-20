GODSENT reportedly selling its CS:GO lineup to another organization

Swedish esports organization GODSENT is in advanced talks with another organization to transfer its CS:GO roster, according to a report by Jarek “DeKay” Lewis.

GODSENT rejoined the CS:GO scene in November 2019 after ceasing CS:GO operations in June 2018. The Swedes acquired SMASH’s full lineup and has since made one roster change, replacing Mikail “Maikelele” Bill with Asger “farlig” Jensen in May. The transfer is expected to take place in the coming weeks, according to DeKay.

Despite the addition of farlig, GODSENT has struggled to find good results. The team started strong with a fifth-place placing at cs_summit six Europe in July, which was the second Regional Major Ranking (RMR) event for the region. After the player break, however, GODSENT finished at the bottom of ESL Pro League season 12 Europe and failed to qualify for Flashpoint season two.

Kevin “kRYSTAL” Amend and crew are now playing at DreamHack Open Fall, the third RMR event for Europe. They’re in sixth place in the European RMR, which is more than enough to qualify for the next CS:GO Major. The ESL One Rio Major has been canceled by Valve and ESL, though.

GODSENT isn’t partnered with either of the two big CS:GO leagues—ESL Pro League and Flashpoint—and only attended EPL season 12 because the players gained enough points in ESL’s world rankings. It’s unknown at this time if GODSENT will leave the CS:GO scene again or form another lineup.