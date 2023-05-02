Most popular CS:GO maps ahead of BLAST Paris Major

One maps isn't popular at all among professionals in comparison to the other six in the official rotation.

Are you tired of seeing Mirage in competitive CS:GO play? If that’s the case you might be up for a torturous road when following the BLAST Paris Major when it starts on May 8, as the traditional map was tied with Ancient for most played in the past four bigger events: ESL Pro League season 17, Europe RMR A, Europe RMR B, and IEM Rio 2023.

Mirage and Ancient are the most popular maps in the professional scene heading into the BLAST Paris Major, according to our findings. These maps were played 61 times each and therefore have a great chance of being equally as played in the Major as many of the teams that played in these past events will be competing again and wanting to fight on familiar ground.

Mirage and Ancient are followed by Inferno (56 times), Vertigo (53 times), Overpass (53 times), Nuke (49 times), and Anubis (30 times) in terms of popularity, according to what we saw during ESL Pro League season 17, Europe RMR A, Europe RMR B, and IEM Rio. We’ve gathered and formated the data in the table below so you’ve got a handy breakdown of the 363 maps played in these four tournaments.

Map Times played in EPL season 17 Times played in Europe RMR A Times played in Europe RMR B Times played in IEM Rio Total of times played Percentage of times played overall Mirage 26 9 13 13 61 16.8 percent Ancient 31 16 5 9 61 16.8 percent Inferno 33 8 6 9 56 15.4 percent Vertigo 26 11 9 7 53 14.6 percent Overpass 27 7 5 14 53 14.6 percent Nuke 33 2 8 6 49 13.4 percent Anubis 19 2 7 2 30 8.2 percent

The reason why Anubis is so far behind the other maps is likely because it was the latest map added to the map pool, back in November 2022 right after the IEM Rio Major. Many professional teams are still figuring out how to play it and some have made Anubis their perma-ban.

This data is relevant because every team attending the BLAST Paris Major has played in at least one of these tournaments, with the exception of Brazilian team Fluxo. And teams like FaZe Clan, Fnatic, MOUZ, Natus Vincere, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Vitality, Heroic, and OG have been to three of these events.

The BLAST Paris Major will be played from Monday, May 8 to Sunday, May 21. It has a $1.25 million prize pool and it will be the last CS:GO Major ever.