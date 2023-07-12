‘It’s not better’: S1mple lays out plan for how flagging NAVI can recover for CS2

Natus Vincere’s CS:GO division brought in three new players ahead of Counter-Strike 2. After completing the lineup, s1mple outlined the team’s plans to reach new heights.

With a fresh, English-speaking roster, the main goal for NAVI now is to get “on the same page” and find balance, s1mple explained in an interview with Dexerto on July 11. But the player didn’t hide the fact “there’s a lot of work to do in the coming weeks and months.”

For its entire CS:GO tenure, NAVI has been a CIS roster, speaking Ukrainian and Russian. This changed after their recent moves, where they let go of electroNic, Perfecto, and npl. In their replacement, they brought in Aleksib, jL, and iM. Aleksib is a renowned in-game while jL and iM made a name for themselves at the BLAST.tv Paris Major in May thanks to their incredible performances with Apeks and GamerLegion, respectively.

Aleksib is NAVI’s new IGL. Photo by Helena Kristiansson via ESL Gaming

“Everything’s new. And [there are] new players who came from different rosters with a different mentality and play style,” s1mple said. But the player is aware of his teammates’ capabilities, which gives him a lot of room and comfort to work with.

“I need to play and find it [individual form] again. I feel much more comfortable when I know what my teammates do, when we have the structure that we are trying to find now,” s1mple said. “And we’re going to fix things all the time. As B1ad3 said, we’re going to see what’s working and what isn’t. And we’ll need to find a balance.”

The new NAVI lineup hasn’t had much time to practice so far, but they will play their first official matches soon. S1mple and crew begin their adventure at BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2023 on Friday, July 14, with a match against Astralis.

