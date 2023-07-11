BLAST Premier Fall Groups CS:GO 2023: Scores, brackets, results

The BLAST Premier Fall Groups will be the first tier-one CS:GO tournament after the end of the 2023 summer player break, meaning it’s a great opportunity for you to see how some of the best teams in the world will do in the second semester after making roster changes.

Nine of the 12 CS:GO teams attending the BLAST Premier Fall Groups made roster changes in the offseason. Natus Vincere, OG, Team Liquid, Evil Geniuses, and BIG made the most profound moves, but you can see them all below.

NAVI: +Aleksib, +iM, +jL // -electroNic, -Perfecto, -npl

Liquid: +Patsi, +rainwaker // -EliGE, -nitr0

Astralis: +Staehr, +b0RUP // -gla1ve, -Altekz

OG: +nexa, +k1to, +FASHR, +regali // -degster, -flameZ, -niko, -NEOFRAG

BIG: +mantuu, +s1n, +prosus // -hyped, -k1to, -faveN

EG: +HexT, +junior, +Walco, +jeorge // -Brehze, -wiz, -refrezh, -neaLaN

Complexity: +EliGE // -FaNg

Vitality: +flameZ // -dupreeh

NiP: +hampus // -Aleksib

The BLAST Premier Fall Groups will run from July 13 to 23, and the top half will qualify for the BLAST Premier Fall Final in November, while the bottom half will have to play in the Fall Showdown event versus non-partnered BLAST teams. This could also be one of the final tier-one events played in CS:GO as CS2 is set to release worldwide this summer.

Here you’ll find the complete schedule, scores and results, and the brackets of BLAST Premier Fall Groups. All the information will be updated throughout the competition.

BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2023 brackets

Groups B and C are stacked. Screenshot via Liquipedia

BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2023 schedule and scores

All the match times are listed in Central Time and are susceptible to delays.

Thursday, July 13

8am: Vitality vs. EG Winner moves to Group A upper bracket final, loser moves to Group A lower bracket semifinal.

11:30am: NiP vs. Complexity Winner moves to Group A upper bracket final, loser moves to Group A lower bracket semifinal.



Friday, July 14

5am: Heroic vs. BIG Winner moves to Group B upper bracket final, loser moves to Group B lower bracket semifinal.

8am: NAVI vs. Astralis Winner moves to Group A upper bracket final, loser moves to Group A lower bracket semifinal.

11:30am: FaZe vs. OG Winner moves to Group C upper bracket final, loser moves to Group C lower bracket semifinal.



Saturday, July 15

5am: G2 vs. Liquid Winner moves to Group C upper bracket final, loser moves to Group C lower bracket semifinal.



