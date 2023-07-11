Counter-Strike community agrees Valve should improve one feature for new CS2 players

Despite no new information about the exact Counter-Strike 2 release, the community hasn’t stopped discussing its features. Recently, they agreed Valve should improve one gameplay aspect crucial for new players.

The main talking point of July 10’s debate on Reddit was how Valve needs to enhance the tutorial so that new players have an easier introduction to CS2. They believe the current version of the tutorial in CS:GO is vastly outdated and needs a revamp,

“Current CS:GO training course is very very basic, and doesn’t dive into other important details of the game like counter-strafing, pre-aiming, movement/recoil inaccuracies, etc. There should be multiple tiers of tutorials ranging from Basic to Advanced in CS2. A measly little timed aim course won’t do it,” the author of the post stated, and many players in the comments agreed.

It’s tough to deny that sentiment. We had to play the tutorial once again and see what it looks like just because it’s so forgettable. After going through it again, yes, we agree that it desperately needs an update.

If Valve wants to see new players in CS2, it’s best to update the tutorial. Image via Valve

In CS:GO, the “Training Course” takes players through the basics of shooting with a few weapons. It introduces the basics of recoil, wallbangs, using HE grenades, and planting and defusing the bomb. Besides that, unfortunately, it doesn’t teach you much.

Counter-Strike as a whole has evolved enormously since CS:GO was released in 2012. The things that are taught in the tutorial aren’t enough to explain everything that’s going on in a typical matchmaking game. Additionally, with CS2 launching changes to smoke grenades, spraying through them, and many more, we hope it also has a fresh Training Course.

Related: Glitch on Nuke lets CS2 players see through walls into Heaven

We’ll have to wait and see if that’s the case. CS2 is scheduled to launch summer of this year, though, at the time of publishing, there is still no exact release date.

About the author