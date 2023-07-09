CS:GO pros are begging Valve to add one simple feature to CS2

CS2 is looking promising on many fronts, from its impressive visuals to its intricate alterations to base gameplay mechanics. Despite Valve’s grandiose attempts at improving upon CS:GO in all aspects, professional players are desperately asking for one very simple feature to be added to CS2 that is currently missing.

Rain has quietly built one of the most impressive resumés in CS:GO history, but one small omission from the CS2 beta has caused the Norwegian quite the unrest. He took to Twitter to plead to the official Counter-Strike page to add left-hand options to CS2 viewmodels because “his brain can’t take this”.

.@CounterStrike please give me lefthand options, my brain cant take this — Håvard Nygaard (@FaZe_rainCS) July 8, 2023

Rain is not the only lefty that’s struggling with the prospect of not being able to play their preferred way in CS2. The tweet has garnered more than 4,000 likes, including some from fellow CS:GO pros. Two-time Major winner NBK commented a resounding “please” in all caps, while another star of the French scene, kennyS, retweeted what rain had posted with an additional message to Valve proclaiming that “left-handed people are suffering”.

Propaganda can’t stop, @CounterStrike we need you, left handed people are suffering https://t.co/xAaRSyqDGB — kennyS (@kennyS_) July 8, 2023

Not having the option to play left-handed is a very odd absence from CS2, for sure. Whether it affects you directly or not, it has been present in all Counter-Strike games, and not having it in the shiny new release within the franchise is a good enough reason for players to complain.

The cool part is that rain, NBK, kennyS, and all those who supported them on Twitter aren’t even complaining but are instead begging Valve to show mercy to left-handed gamers, though the official FaZe Clan profile did warn Counter-Strike 2 not to make rain angry.

don't make him angry @CounterStrike 😠 — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) July 8, 2023

In CS:GO, you can switch your viewmodel from right hand to left hand and vice versa by prompting a simple command in the game console. To switch to the left-hand model, you need to enter the command “cl_righthand 0”. To revert back to the right-handed model, the command is “cl_righthand 1”.

CS2 was expected to launch sometime during the summer, but game-breaking bugs keep coming up, which might push the widespread release of the game deeper into the second half of 2023. For the likes of rain and kennyS, this might not be the worst news in the world. The additional time could allow Valve to actually address their concerns and give lefties the respect they deserve.

