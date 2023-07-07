CS2 players suffer through another clunky movement bug despite Valve’s best efforts

Another movement issue has been found in CS:GO’s progression to CS2. Players have noticed a camera delay when you change heights, and it’s only adding to Valve’s movement woes over the past month.

When a player moves up or down a staircase the player model will come to a complete halt, whereas the camera takes a second longer to catch up. While players might not know if it’s “intended” or not, it seems Valve might have to take another look at the Source 2 movement mechanics.

This means players will have to adjust to the camera delay shown by a July 6 tweet from ex-ATK’s Michael “Swisher” Schmid for the time being. If Valve’s attempting to keep CS2’s movement mechanics as close to CS:GO’s as possible, this is something that’s going to need attention.

Something I noticed in CS2 is there is a weird movement mechanic when you change heights on a ledge or stair your POV will move up or down delayed. It makes it feel less polished IMO and is unnecessary. Don't know if it's intended but I'm not a fan of it. @CounterStrike pls fix pic.twitter.com/OLrmIp5TCT — Michael ‘Swisher’ Schmid (@swishcs) July 7, 2023

Valve’s already tinkered with CS2’s movement over the past month. The CS2 developers have tweaked the feature three times since June 20, 2023.

This is to be expected with a game in beta. CS2 has had countless bugs already, with each map having its own unique glitch.

Mirage previously had bugs allowing players to go into the skybox and another letting them sink into the floor on the A bombsite. Nuke has only been out for a little over a week and several glitches have already made their presence known.

Lighting has also been a critical issue that players might have to adjust to. The glossy changes to the various rooms in the updated version of Nuke make spotting shadows immensely easier.

Both the lighting changes and the delayed camera could be something that fans have to get used to. We’ll just have to wait until Valve makes changes.

