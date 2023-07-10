Glitch on Nuke lets CS2 players see through walls into Heaven 

Nuke’s test run on the Source 2 engine has not been a flawless endeavor as another glitch breaks a key section of the map. CS2 players can now see through walls, with full vision of Heaven above the A site.

Since these walls are thin, it means players can easily net quick kills against the CT side. To find the “broken” wall, players have to get atop Lobby and peer in between the wall and the vents leading to the top on the right side.

With this, players will be able to easily stop a retake from Heaven or even help teammates burst out onto the A site. If you pivot as you look through the gap, you can also see sections of the rafter’s position, as shown by JosiahCSGO’s June 9 tweet.

this might be a little broken pic.twitter.com/OzD45FKuDn — JoJo (@JosiahCSGO) July 9, 2023

Players could easily abuse this in their upcoming CS2 games and make their A-site executes far easier. It’ll eliminate several pesky angles and provide a clearer entry onto the site.

While this bug is a problem, this kind of issue is to be expected.

CS2 is still in beta, meaning we’ll likely see more issues popping up before it’s released to the entire Counter-Strike community. There have been several bugs already, and this likely isn’t the last we’ll see on Nuke.

Last week, players discovered that wedging themselves between the A-site squeaky door and the jamb could make them invincible. This particular glitch hasn’t been fixed yet, but will likely be a part of one of the next upcoming patches.

Every map in the beta so far has been plagued with game-breaking bugs. Mirage suffered from multiple glitches where players could either sink into the ground or stand atop the skybox, and Dust 2 was no different.

While both these bugs are in action, they’d be an excellent addition to your A-site strategies. But only for those with CS2 beta access.

CS2 is expected to launch this summer.

