Counter-Strike 2 player discovers game-breaking bomb bug on Dust II

The limited test period for Counter-Strike 2 is undeniably serving its purpose. Part of the player base enjoys the Source 2 engine while Valve gets the feedback necessary to polish the game in time for the worldwide release this summer. An essential part of this process is making Valve aware of bugs, and one player just stumbled on a game-breaking bug affecting the C4 on Dust II, which definitely has to be fixed before CS2 is fully out.

In the clip below, you can see that the player can’t retrieve the C4 because it’s over a fence. This isn’t a new bug because it exists in CS:GO as well. What’s really new here is that the C4 was appearing at different locations for different players. The bomb had been dropped close to Long Doors, but somehow it also showed up behind the fence in T spawn.

“The bomb was dropped in the corner outside long doors (OP picks it up right at the end),” according to one Reddit user who translated and paraphrased what the player who found the bug said in the clip. “One of OP’s teammates was able to see it there. But on OP’s screen it was outside the map. So it was at different places for different people.”

Source 2 has implemented several new mechanics in CS2, so it’s understandable that new bugs will appear and that the developers will need some time to address all the issues. This C4 bug is worrying because it can affect one of the fundamental tasks of the Terrorist team, which is planting the bomb.

Related: CS2 players can literally just activate wall-hacks right now and Valve needs to patch it fast

If you have access to CS2’s limited testing and run across a bug, make sure you directly send feedback to Valve via email with the subject “CS2LT Report” and follow the FAQ instructions, or at least post the bug on social media so the developer can find it.