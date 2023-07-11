CS:GO players find wallbang spot so good it’ll look like you’re cheating

A CS:GO mastermind has uncovered a mindboggling wallbang spot on Nuke today, and it’s incredibly easy to line up. Bullets will fly through the ground all around the A-site’s Squeaky Door—you’ll just have to time it to perfection.

The wallbang hole, which /u/SteelAtom shared with the CS:GO world on Reddit on June 10, lets players spray through the ceiling outside Decon to kill enemies pushing onto A-site. The map-breaking gamer uses an AK-47, but there’s no reason any other gun wouldn’t work through the seemingly paper-think floors.

Basically, grab any assault rifle (it will need to have similar or higher bullet penetration stats than the AK-47) and start firing for those free kills.

CS:GO players could even go a step further too and use a Desert Eagle on low-by rounds to pepper the opposite side with cheeky wallbang shots through the floor under Squeaky.

Nuke is certainly known for its ‘wallbangable’ areas, so another small spot to rake in the kills is not quite the surprise some fans suggested it was. Players can spray through the walls in the area above Lobby to hit the various positions on the Rafters, and even use an AWP to shoot through the A-site to kill planters on the floor below.

While most Nuke wallbangs are useful in their own way, this particular spot provides a small choke-point for bullets to go through. Odds are, if it continues to work, you’ll be more likely to hit this line-up than any other on Nuke.

Even CS2’s Nuke has become iconic for wallbangs—but for the wrong reasons. Earlier this week, CS2 beta players spotted an area where the whole of Rafters and Heaven on the A-site was visible from on top of Lobby. With the walls already so thin, it has proved to be an easy lineup for the T-side.

While Valve is already looking into that CS2 wall crack, CS:GO players may be able to use this newly-discovered wallbang for a while before any patch arrives.

