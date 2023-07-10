CS2 fans call for cosmetic overhaul that would drastically change the pro scene

The CS2 community has begun demanding a huge change to agent cosmetics this week, and it’s one that would have big ramifications for Counter-Strike’s competitive scene as it barrels into the Source 2 update this year.

The pro scene has long had an unwritten agreement involving the use of agent cosmetics, and fans think CS2 is the perfect place to bring that gentleman’s deal crashing down.

In particular, the rallying CS2 fans said on June 9, the sequel-cross-update’s improved visibility suggests bygones can finally be bygones. Valve has already made significant changes to lighting and visibility throughout the variously lit areas on each map, they say, and just a little more could mean pros can use cosmetics again.

Valve actually did tweak the cosmetic’s visibility some years ago, but the issue has still lingered in the pro CS:GO scene in the ensuing half-decade.

Some of the errors include some agent skins getting bonuses just for being played on certain competitive maps. In one example, players on Overpass would blend into vine-covered walls, and in another, Cache had a collection of areas where players would almost become invisible, due to its poor visibility.

To avoid these in the future, CS2 fans suggested Valve make a blanket rule that all agent hitboxes are the same. Some even took it a step further, offering up another solution—have them included, but let players turn agent skins off if they want.

Others were more staunch in their opinion there’s no room for them though. A large portion of CS:GO fans backed the idea that competitive play has no room for agents, in order to maintain a fair environment completely.

If Valve does listen and makes tweaks to cosmetics, we may see a change in pro mindsets. We’ll just have to wait and see if the CS2 devs take suggestions on board.

