Move over Nuke, CS2 players are demanding another classic map make its return

Cache has been on the top of CS:GO players’ minds this week as the third round of CS2 maps makes their way onto the scene, with many recounting the Cache glory days and some even blasting its lackluster 2019 revival today.

While the community hated the changes made to the now-grass-covered map when it was tweaked four years ago, hope has since sparked that the developers would have another swing at reworking it for their Source 2 changeover. Cache used to be one of the pro scene’s most played maps, and fans are demanding it get a second chance.

Now is a perfect time too, players agreed in a July 6 post on the CS Reddit forums, considering Valve is tinkering with everything in the game for Counter-Strike 2.

Not only was it a vital part of pro play, but Cache actually dominated the pro scene in the mid-2010s, leading the charge as the top-picked map, according to HLTV’s historical stats. It was picked 1,523 times, 34 ahead of the second, Mirage.

Cache and Mirage led the pack by a mile, with Dust 2 behind with 1,172 matches. Then, the top map was removed in March 2019 and replaced in October that same year.

Players called the rework “horrible” and pointed to the poor visibility throughout the majority of the map as their main criticism. The newly added agent models were introduced at roughly the same time, and one of the biggest complaints quickly became centred around CS:GO character models blending into the green-colored walls.

This is the A site before the 2019 Cache update. Screenshot by Dot Esports This is the A site after the 2019 update on Cache. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The community now wants to see it get another chance in CS2, though many did concede the fact Valve has never truly owned Cache is likely one of the biggest reasons it was eventually changed and then sidelined in Global Offensive.

Fear not though eventual CS2 gamers: Cache is returning, with map creator FMPONE confirming as much in April. Now all we have to do is actually get beta access.

