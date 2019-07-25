When FMPONE will show the new version of Cache?

One of the most iconic maps of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive could return to the game in a new shape soon.

Cache, one of the most played maps in the game, was replaced by Vertigo in March 2019. The map’s creator Shawn “FMPONE” Snelling, took the opportunity of its removal to rework the whole map and it’s almost done, according to an image shared on his Twitter account on June 24.

Today FMPONE used the meme “you know I had to do it to ‘em”, to hint that the map’s overhaul is done—and that’s certainly the conclusion some CS:GO personalities and many in the community have come to.

Although Vertigo replaced Cache on March 2019, the majority of fans wants it to be reversed as Vertigo received criticism since day one.

The pros aren’t happy with Vertigo either. But Valve is less likely to replace Vertigo before Mirage, which hasn’t been changed since Valve removed the map’s skybox to allow players to throw more grenades in June 2018.

For now, all we can say is that Cache won’t be played at StarLadder Berlin in August, the next CS:GO Major. But Valve could change the map pool again after it and include the new version of Cache at any time after that.