CS:GO players fearing CS2 would have to ditch one favorite map can stop worrying

Counter-Strike 2’s arrival is set to change several key features in its transition from CS:GO, but fans are desperate for there to be one constant—maps.

In particular, players have been worried about if one favorite battlefield would come across. De_Cache has been featured in Counter-Strike since May 16, 2011. The popular map has been revitalized multiple times throughout its lifespan, but with the CS2 update landing soon, it looks like it’s getting one more shot.

Cache has remained relatively untouched from 2013 to 2019 until Vertigo made its debut, but has since been out of the competitive map pool. Fortunately, Cache “will be coming back” in CS2, according to map creator FMPONE.

Cache will be coming back also 🙏 — FMPONE (@FMPONE) April 9, 2023

Concerns originally grew for the CS:GO map after fans realized Cache wasn’t on the list of CS2 maps shared by several leakers in the know.

These worries were compounded by the fact Cache is actually community-developed, which means Valve doesn’t own the rights despite hosting it in-game for years. FMPONE created Cache with Volcano and PenE. Members of that map-making team are also responsible for maps like Crown, Santorini, and Season.

So far, the confirmed CS2 maps are:

Dust 2

Mirage

Overpass

Inferno

Nuke

Ancient

Vertigo

Italy

Baggage

Shortdust

With CS2’s Summer 2023 release date locked in, fans are gearing up for a collection of meta-changing tweaks that’ll keep the player base busy until the cows come home. Alongside the introduction and changes to maps, players can look forward to new-and-improved smokes grenades, different hitboxes, and much more.

However, it looks like the majority of fans will have to wait until the full title drops, as players notice a distinct lack of new gamers acquiring beta access. CS2 beta numbers have been dwindling too, leading to unbearable wait times and matches filled with bots.

Hopefully, Valve release more information and toss some CS2 keys out into the wider community soon. We’ve certainly been waiting long enough.