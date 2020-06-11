Numerous maps have been changed in some way in the latest CS:GO update.
Valve released the patch notes for today’s update, revealing it flipped the B bombsite doors on Dust 2, reverting it to the 1.6 version. Additionally, the developer also changed some smaller things on Mirage, Inferno, Train, Overpass, and Cache.
Here are the full patch notes for the June 10 update, according to Valve.
Gameplay
- Added the ‘Boost Player Contrast’ advanced video setting, which improves the legibility of players in low contrast situations.
Agents
- Adjusted some agent textures for improved visibility.
Miscellaneous
- Adjusted dropped C4 collision geometry.
- Fixed Danger Zone drone pilot camera getting stuck when drone received burn damage.
- Added Desert Eagle shell eject event for last bullet fired.
Rendering
- Minor texture streaming optimizations.
Maps
Overpass
- Removed large ivy-models near bathrooms by A site
- Removed thin windows in bathrooms by A site
- Removed bicycle by picnic by A long
- Brightened up connector tunnel
- Brightened up T spawn
- Added nice stone trims
Dust2
- Flipped B site doors
- Simplified background when looking from B tunnels towards truck in mid
- Changed fog start distance from 1000 to 512, changed max density from .2 to .4
- Raised windows by A site ramp to make characters stand out more
Mirage
- Removed trash pile at top of mid
- Trimmed plant by T spawn, towards apartments
- Boosted light in market window
- Fixed silent dropdown bug from B site balcony
- Changed angle of ladder in ladder-room
Inferno
- Trimmed ivy by CT spawn towards A site arch
- Fixed CSM shadow from tower in mid
Train
- Added new train bumper model with flat top
Cache
- Replaced ladder to sniper’s nest with a box
- Cleaned up several important angles.
- Added 1v1 Arenas
- Replaced cargo containers with new model for improved performance
- Visibility improvements in T entrance to A Main
- Fixed unwanted/unintuitive wallbang in Mid Shed
- Subtle color tweaks
- Various clipping fixes
- Optimizations