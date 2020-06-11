Numerous maps have been changed in some way in the latest CS:GO update.

Valve released the patch notes for today’s update, revealing it flipped the B bombsite doors on Dust 2, reverting it to the 1.6 version. Additionally, the developer also changed some smaller things on Mirage, Inferno, Train, Overpass, and Cache.

Here are the full patch notes for the June 10 update, according to Valve.

Gameplay

Added the ‘Boost Player Contrast’ advanced video setting, which improves the legibility of players in low contrast situations.

Agents

Adjusted some agent textures for improved visibility.

Miscellaneous

Adjusted dropped C4 collision geometry.

Fixed Danger Zone drone pilot camera getting stuck when drone received burn damage.

Added Desert Eagle shell eject event for last bullet fired.

Rendering

Minor texture streaming optimizations.

Maps

Overpass

Removed large ivy-models near bathrooms by A site

Removed thin windows in bathrooms by A site

Removed bicycle by picnic by A long

Brightened up connector tunnel

Brightened up T spawn

Added nice stone trims

Dust2

Flipped B site doors

Simplified background when looking from B tunnels towards truck in mid

Changed fog start distance from 1000 to 512, changed max density from .2 to .4

Raised windows by A site ramp to make characters stand out more

Mirage

Removed trash pile at top of mid

Trimmed plant by T spawn, towards apartments

Boosted light in market window

Fixed silent dropdown bug from B site balcony

Changed angle of ladder in ladder-room

Inferno

Trimmed ivy by CT spawn towards A site arch

Fixed CSM shadow from tower in mid

Train

Added new train bumper model with flat top

Cache