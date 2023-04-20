FaZe CS:GO star ‘exhausted’ after early elimination from IEM Rio and ‘too many days on low sleep’

FaZe Clan’s CS:GO rifler Twistzz said he’s experiencing burnout symptoms after the team were eliminated from IEM Rio 2023 at the hands of Vitality yesterday, missing out on playing in front of fans. The Canadian and his teammates started playing in Rio on Monday, April 17, just two days after they qualified for the BLAST Paris Major in May via the meat grinder that was the Last-chance qualifier.

“Rough loss and individual performance but I have no shame in saying I am exhausted,” Twistzz said on social media on April 19. “Finally time to rest, stressful few weeks and every person deals with it differently. One too many days on low sleep, no appetite. Now the feeling of winning will be even better after resting.”

Twistzz had an unusual performance in the elimination game versus Vitality. He’s usually one of the best fraggers in FaZe, but he failed to make a positive impact against ZywOo and crew. The 23-year-old finished the series with a 22-45 K/D, 44.3 ADR, and just a 0.62 rating, according to HLTV. For comparison, he’s averaging a 1.13 rating throughout the year and is close to ropz and broky in terms of fragging output.

Most fans understood what Twistzz said and wished him a good rest ahead of the Major. Before playing at the Europe RMR, FaZe had little over a week to reset following their victory at ESL Pro League season 17 at the end of March, completing their Intel Grand Slam season four run.

IEM Rio is taking a short hiatus today for teams to prepare for the playoffs, which will kick off tomorrow and end on Sunday, April 23. Vitality will play BIG tomorrow at 10am CT in the first quarterfinals, while Heroic and FURIA will play in the second quarterfinals at 1:30pm CT. Cloud9 and Natus Vincere are waiting in the semifinals after having the best campaigns in the group stage.