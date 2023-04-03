BLAST Paris CS:GO Major Europe RMR A and B: Scores, standings, and results

The upcoming Europe RMR will feature 32 CS:GO teams hailing from the Old Continent trying to qualify for the BLAST Paris Major between April 6 and 15, but only 17 will make it into the $1.25 million last Valve-sponsored tournament for CS:GO.
The 32 European teams attending the RMR have been split into two tournaments—A and B—which will both use a Swiss system format. In the Swiss format, teams must win three matches to advance and lose three matches to be eliminated. All the elimination or advancement series are played as best-of-three, while the less-impactful matches, so to speak, are played just as best-of-ones. The top eight teams from each Europe RMR will qualify for the Major and the winner of the last-chance stage will grab the final European spot.
The European RMR is the best of all the qualifiers because the continent has been a standout in CS:GO esports for years. Some of the best teams in the world such as G2, FaZe Clan, Heroic, and Natus Vincere will all be trying to secure a spot.
This is everything you need to know about the BLAST Paris Major Europe RMR. The A tournament will be played between April 6 to 9, and the B event will be played between April 11 to 15.
BLAST Paris Major Europe RMR A standings
|Place
|Team
|Record
|1
|Virtus Pro
|0-0
|2
|MOUZ
|0-0
|3
|Fnatic
|0-0
|4
|Natus Vincere
|0-0
|5
|Bad News Eagles
|0-0
|6
|Sprout
|0-0
|7
|FaZe Clan
|0-0
|8
|Apeks
|0-0
|9
|GamerLegion
|0-0
|10
|OG
|0-0
|11
|Falcons
|0-0
|12
|1WIN
|0-0
|13
|Into The Breach
|0-0
|14
|Viperio
|0-0
|15
|B8
|0-0
|16
|SAW
|0-0
BLAST Paris CS:GO Major Europe RMR A schedule and results
All the matches are listed in Central Time and are susceptible to delays. The latest results will always be placed on top of the others.
Thursday, April 6
0-0 pool
- 4am: VP vs. SAW
- 4am: MOUZ vs. B8
- 5:30am: Fnatic vs. Viperio
- 5:30am: NAVI vs. Into the Breach
- 7am: Bad News Eagles vs. 1WIN
- 7am: Sprout vs. Falcons
- 8:30am: FaZe vs. OG
- 8:30am: Apeks vs. GamerLegion
1-0 pool
- 10:45am: TBD vs. TBD
- 10:45am: TBD vs. TBD
- 12:15pm: TBD vs. TBD
- 12:15pm: TBD vs. TBD
0-1 pool
- 1:45pm: TBD vs. TBD
- 1:45pm: TBD vs. TBD
- 3:15pm: TBD vs. TBD
- 3:15pm: TBD vs. TBD
Friday, April 7
1-1 pool
- 4am: TBD vs. TBD
- 4am: TBD vs. TBD
- 5:30am: TBD vs. TBD
- 5:30am: TBD vs. TBD
0-2 pool
- 7am: TBD vs. TBD
- 7am: TBD vs. TBD
2-0 pool
- 10:45am: TBD vs. TBD
- 10:45am TBD vs. TBD
Saturday, April 8
1-2 pool
- 4am: TBD vs. TBD
- 4am: TBD vs. TBD
- 7:45am: TBD vs. TBD
2-1 pool
- 7:45am: TBD vs. TBD
- 11:30am: TBD vs. TBD
- 11:30am: TBD vs. TBD
Sunday, April 9
2-2 pool
- 4am: TBD vs. TBD
- 7:45am: TBD vs. TBD
- 7:45am CT: TBD vs. TBD
Fourth-place decider
- 4am: TBD vs. TBD
BLAST Paris Major Europe RMR B standings
|Seed
|Team
|Record
|1
|Heroic
|0-0
|2
|Cloud9
|0-0
|3
|Team Spirit
|0-0
|4
|BIG
|0-0
|5
|ENCE
|0-0
|6
|Vitality
|0-0
|7
|Ninjas in Pyjamas
|0-0
|8
|9INE
|0-0
|9
|G2 Esports
|0-0
|10
|Eternal Fire
|0-0
|11
|Astralis
|0-0
|12
|Monte
|0-0
|13
|iNATION
|0-0
|14
|Aurora
|0-0
|15
|FORZE
|0-0
|16
|500
|0-0
BLAST Paris Major Europe RMR B schedule and results
All the matches are listed in Central Time and are susceptible to delays. The latest results will always be placed on top of the others.
Tuesday, April 11
0-0 pool
- 3am: Heroic vs. 500
- 3am: C9 vs. FORZE
- 4:30am: Spirit vs. Aurora
- 4:30am: BIG vs. iNATION
- 6am: ENCE vs. Monte
- 6am: Vitality vs. Astralis
- 7:30am: NiP vs. Eternal Fire
- 7:30am: G2 vs. 9INE
1-0 pool
- 9:45am: TBD vs. TBD
- 9:45am: TBD vs. TBD
- 11:15pm: TBD vs. TBD
- 11:15pm: TBD vs. TBD
0-1 pool
- 12:45pm: TBD vs. TBD
- 12:45pm: TBD vs. TBD
- 2:15pm: TBD vs. TBD
- 2:15pm: TBD vs. TBD
Wednesday, April 12
1-1 pool
- 3am: TBD vs. TBD
- 3am: TBD vs. TBD
- 4:30am: TBD vs. TBD
- 4:30am: TBD vs. TBD
0-2 pool
- 6am: TBD vs. TBD
- 6am: TBD vs. TBD
2-0 pool
- 9:45am: TBD vs. TBD
- 9:45am: TBD vs. TBD
Thursday, April 13
1-2 pool
- 3am: TBD vs. TBD
- 3am: TBD vs. TBD
- 6:45am: TBD vs. TBD
2-1 pool
- 6:45am: TBD vs. TBD
- 10:30am: TBD vs. TBD
- 10:30am: TBD vs. TBD
Friday, April 14
2-2 pool
- 3am: TBD vs. TBD
- 3am: TBD vs. TBD
- 6:45am: TBD vs. TBD
Fifth place decider
- 6:45am: TBD vs. TBD
Saturday, April 15
Third place decider
- 3am: TBD vs. TBD