BLAST Paris CS:GO Major Europe RMR A and B: Scores, standings, and results

The upcoming Europe RMR will feature 32 CS:GO teams hailing from the Old Continent trying to qualify for the BLAST Paris Major between April 6 and 15, but only 17 will make it into the $1.25 million last Valve-sponsored tournament for CS:GO.

The 32 European teams attending the RMR have been split into two tournaments—A and B—which will both use a Swiss system format. In the Swiss format, teams must win three matches to advance and lose three matches to be eliminated. All the elimination or advancement series are played as best-of-three, while the less-impactful matches, so to speak, are played just as best-of-ones. The top eight teams from each Europe RMR will qualify for the Major and the winner of the last-chance stage will grab the final European spot.

The European RMR is the best of all the qualifiers because the continent has been a standout in CS:GO esports for years. Some of the best teams in the world such as G2, FaZe Clan, Heroic, and Natus Vincere will all be trying to secure a spot.

This is everything you need to know about the BLAST Paris Major Europe RMR. The A tournament will be played between April 6 to 9, and the B event will be played between April 11 to 15.

BLAST Paris Major Europe RMR A standings

Place Team Record 1 Virtus Pro 0-0 2 MOUZ 0-0 3 Fnatic 0-0 4 Natus Vincere 0-0 5 Bad News Eagles 0-0 6 Sprout 0-0 7 FaZe Clan 0-0 8 Apeks 0-0 9 GamerLegion 0-0 10 OG 0-0 11 Falcons 0-0 12 1WIN 0-0 13 Into The Breach 0-0 14 Viperio 0-0 15 B8 0-0 16 SAW 0-0

BLAST Paris CS:GO Major Europe RMR A schedule and results

All the matches are listed in Central Time and are susceptible to delays. The latest results will always be placed on top of the others.

Thursday, April 6

0-0 pool

4am: VP vs. SAW

4am: MOUZ vs. B8

5:30am: Fnatic vs. Viperio

5:30am: NAVI vs. Into the Breach

7am: Bad News Eagles vs. 1WIN

7am: Sprout vs. Falcons

8:30am: FaZe vs. OG

8:30am: Apeks vs. GamerLegion

1-0 pool

10:45am: TBD vs. TBD

10:45am: TBD vs. TBD

12:15pm: TBD vs. TBD

12:15pm: TBD vs. TBD

0-1 pool

1:45pm: TBD vs. TBD

1:45pm: TBD vs. TBD

3:15pm: TBD vs. TBD

3:15pm: TBD vs. TBD

Friday, April 7

1-1 pool

4am: TBD vs. TBD

4am: TBD vs. TBD

5:30am: TBD vs. TBD

5:30am: TBD vs. TBD

0-2 pool

7am: TBD vs. TBD

7am: TBD vs. TBD

2-0 pool

10:45am: TBD vs. TBD

10:45am TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, April 8

1-2 pool

4am: TBD vs. TBD

4am: TBD vs. TBD

7:45am: TBD vs. TBD

2-1 pool

7:45am: TBD vs. TBD

11:30am: TBD vs. TBD

11:30am: TBD vs. TBD

Sunday, April 9

2-2 pool

4am: TBD vs. TBD

7:45am: TBD vs. TBD

7:45am CT: TBD vs. TBD

Fourth-place decider

4am: TBD vs. TBD

BLAST Paris Major Europe RMR B standings

Seed Team Record 1 Heroic 0-0 2 Cloud9 0-0 3 Team Spirit 0-0 4 BIG 0-0 5 ENCE 0-0 6 Vitality 0-0 7 Ninjas in Pyjamas 0-0 8 9INE 0-0 9 G2 Esports 0-0 10 Eternal Fire 0-0 11 Astralis 0-0 12 Monte 0-0 13 iNATION 0-0 14 Aurora 0-0 15 FORZE 0-0 16 500 0-0

BLAST Paris Major Europe RMR B schedule and results

All the matches are listed in Central Time and are susceptible to delays. The latest results will always be placed on top of the others.

Tuesday, April 11

0-0 pool

3am: Heroic vs. 500

3am: C9 vs. FORZE

4:30am: Spirit vs. Aurora

4:30am: BIG vs. iNATION

6am: ENCE vs. Monte

6am: Vitality vs. Astralis

7:30am: NiP vs. Eternal Fire

7:30am: G2 vs. 9INE

1-0 pool

9:45am: TBD vs. TBD

9:45am: TBD vs. TBD

11:15pm: TBD vs. TBD

11:15pm: TBD vs. TBD

0-1 pool

12:45pm: TBD vs. TBD

12:45pm: TBD vs. TBD

2:15pm: TBD vs. TBD

2:15pm: TBD vs. TBD

Wednesday, April 12

1-1 pool

3am: TBD vs. TBD

3am: TBD vs. TBD

4:30am: TBD vs. TBD

4:30am: TBD vs. TBD

0-2 pool

6am: TBD vs. TBD

6am: TBD vs. TBD

2-0 pool

9:45am: TBD vs. TBD

9:45am: TBD vs. TBD

Thursday, April 13

1-2 pool

3am: TBD vs. TBD

3am: TBD vs. TBD

6:45am: TBD vs. TBD

2-1 pool

6:45am: TBD vs. TBD

10:30am: TBD vs. TBD

10:30am: TBD vs. TBD

Friday, April 14

2-2 pool

3am: TBD vs. TBD

3am: TBD vs. TBD

6:45am: TBD vs. TBD

Fifth place decider

6:45am: TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, April 15

Third place decider