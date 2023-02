ESL Pro League CS:GO season 17: Scores, brackets and results

ESL Pro League is arguably the biggest tournament in CS:GO ecosystem. Season 17, which begins on Feb. 22, features a new format, which will see 32 teams battling it out for a lion’s share of $850,000, and a spot at both IEM Cologne 2023 and BLAST Premier World Final 2023.

The new format still relies on having four groups of competition to start the event, with 32 teams now in play. Groups will have eight teams each and feature a triple-elimination bracket. Each group will see four teams advancing to the playoffs, where the best squads will be placed directly in the quarterfinals, the second-best teams in the round of 12, and the third and fourth rosters landing in the round of 16.

Fans will be able to tune in to watch some of the strongest squads in CS:GO as of now, since all 15 permanent partner teams like FaZe Clan, Team Liquid, Heroic, and Team Vitality will be joined by the winners of other events. The latter include for example ESL Challenger Rotterdam 2022 and IEM CS:GO Rio Major winners, Outsiders or ESL Challenger Melbourne 2022 winners, paiN Gaming.

All in all, with such a complex bracket and arguably the best teams from all around the world, ESL Pro League season 17 is shaping up to be one of the fiercest tournaments in 2023.

Here’s everything you need to know about ESL Pro League season 17.

How to watch ESL Pro League season 17

ESL Pro League season 17 will be streamed on ESL channels on Twitch and YouTube. With the group stage featuring multiple matches broadcasted at the same time, you should also follow ESL’s B channels on Twitch and YouTube, since there will also be a number of matches streamed on them. Last but not least, it’s likely that some community figures like Gaules will be livestreaming some of the games on their channels.

ESL Pro League season 17 group stage brackets

Screengrab via Leaguepedia

ESL Pro League season 17 group stage schedule and results

All matches are listed in Central Time and are susceptible to delays.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

9am: Outsiders vs. IHC

9am: MIBR vs. Fnatic

12:30pm: Cloud9 vs. Evil Geniuses

12:30pm: Eternal Fire vs. G2

Thursday, Feb. 23

5:30am: Group A mid-bracket round one

5:30am: Group A mid-bracket round one

9am: Group A upper bracket semifinal

9am: Group A upper bracket semifinal

Friday, Feb. 24

9am: Group A mid-bracket semifinal

12pm: Group A mid-bracket semifinal

Saturday, Feb. 25

5:30am: Group A lower bracket quarterfinal

9am: Group A mid-bracket final

120m: Group A lower bracket semifinal

Sunday, Feb. 26

5:30am: Group A lower bracket semifinal

9am: Group A upper bracket final

12:30pm: Group A lower bracket final

Wednesday, March 1

9am: Heroic vs. Movistar Riders

9am: BIG vs. Complexity

12:30pm: FURIA vs. Imperial Esports

12:30pm: sAw vs. MOUZ

Thursday, March 2

5:30am: Group B mid-bracket round one

5:30am: Group B mid-bracket round one

9am: Group B upper bracket semifinal

9am: Group B upper bracket semifinal

Friday, March 3

9am: Group B mid-bracket semifinal

12pm: Group B mid-bracket semifinal

Saturday, March 4

5:30am: Group B lower bracket quarterfinal

9am: Group B mid-bracket final

120m: Group B lower bracket semifinal

Sunday, March 5

5:30am: Group B lower bracket semifinal

9am: Group B upper bracket final

12:30pm: Group B lower bracket final

Wednesday, March 8

9am: paiN vs. NiP

9am: FaZe vs. Rooster

12:30pm: OG vs. 00NATION

12:30pm: Grayhound vs. Vitality

Thursday, March 9

5:30am: Group C mid-bracket round one

5:30am: Group C mid-bracket round one

9am: Group C upper bracket semifinal

9am: Group C upper bracket semifinal

Friday, March 10

9am: Group C mid-bracket semifinal

12pm: Group C mid-bracket semifinal

Saturday, March 11

5:30am: Group C lower bracket quarterfinal

9am: Group C mid-bracket final

120m: Group C lower bracket semifinal

Sunday, March 12

5:30am: Group C lower bracket semifinal

9am: Group C upper bracket final

12:30pm: Group C lower bracket final

Wednesday, March 15

9am: forZe vs. NAVI

9am: Spirit vs. Astralis

12:30pm: Liquid vs. Rare Atom

12:30pm: ATK vs. ENCE

Thursday, March 16

5:30am: Group D mid-bracket round one

5:30am: Group D mid-bracket round one

9am: Group D upper bracket semifinal

9am: Group D upper bracket semifinal

Friday, March 17

9am: Group D mid-bracket semifinal

12pm: Group D mid-bracket semifinal

Saturday, March 18

5:30am: Group D lower bracket quarterfinal

9am: Group D mid-bracket final

120m: Group D lower bracket semifinal

Sunday, March 19