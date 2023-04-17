IEM Rio CS:GO 2023: How to watch, scores, brackets, results

IEM Rio, the last tier-one CS:GO tournament ahead of the BLAST Paris Major, will run from April 17 to 23 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil featuring 16 of the best teams in the world, including FaZe Clan, Heroic, and Natus Vincere.
The 16 teams have been split into two double-elimination format groups of eight each. The opening matches will be best-of-one series, while the rest is all best-of-three, except for the best-of-five grand finals. The top three teams from each group will qualify for the playoffs, with each group winner advancing directly to the semifinals and the rest advancing to the quarterfinals.
Here’s everything you need to know to follow the $250,000 IEM Rio, including how to watch the event, the scores, brackets, and results.
How to watch IEM Rio CS:GO 2023
The action will be broadcast on ESL’s Twitch and YouTube channels. Since there’ll be some simultaneous matches, you can choose between the primary and secondary streams on Twitch and YouTube, depending on your preference. The official broadcasts are in English, but you can also follow the event in other languages such as Portuguese, Spanish, German, and Russian.
IEM Rio CS:GO 2023 group brackets
IEM Rio CS:GO 2023 group stage schedule and results
All the matches are listed in Central Time and are susceptible to delays.
Monday, April 17
- 9am: NiP 16-5 Imperial (Mirage)
- NiP move to upper bracket semifinals, send Imperial to lower bracket.
- 9am: NAVI 16-9 The Mongolz (Mirage)
- NAVI move to upper bracket semifinals, send The Mongolz to lower bracket.
- 10:15am: MOUZ vs. BIG
- LIVE on Overpass
- 10:15am: Heroic vs. 9INE
- LIVE on Ancient
- 11:30am: Vitality vs. OG
- 11:30am: C9 vs. MIBR
- 12:45pm: FURIA vs. Fnatic
- 12:45pm: FaZe vs. 9z
- 2pm: Group A upper bracket first semifinals
- 2pm: Group A lower bracket first quarterfinals
- 5:30pm: Group A upper bracket second semifinals
- 5:30pm: Group A lower bracket second quarterfinals
Tuesday, April 18
- 9am: Group B lower bracket first quarterfinals
- 9am: Group B lower bracket second quarterfinals
- 12:30pm: Group B upper bracket first semifinals
- 12:30pm: Group A lower bracket first semifinals
- 4pm: Group B upper bracket second semifinals
- 4pm: Group A lower bracket second semifinals
Wednesday, April 19
- 9am: Group B lower bracket first semifinals
- 9am: Group B lower bracket second semifinals
- 12:30pm: Group A lower bracket final
- 12:30pm: Group A upper bracket final
- 4pm: Group B upper bracket final
- 4pm: Group B lower bracket final
IEM Rio CS:GO 2023 playoff bracket
IEM Rio CS:GO 2023 playoff schedule and results
Friday, April 21
- 10am: Quarterfinals
- 1:30pm: Quarterfinals
Saturday, April 22
- 10am: Semifinals
- 1:30pm: Semifinals
Sunday, April 23
- 12pm: Grand finals