IEM Rio CS:GO 2023: How to watch, scores, brackets, results

IEM Rio, the last tier-one CS:GO tournament ahead of the BLAST Paris Major, will run from April 17 to 23 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil featuring 16 of the best teams in the world, including FaZe Clan, Heroic, and Natus Vincere.

The 16 teams have been split into two double-elimination format groups of eight each. The opening matches will be best-of-one series, while the rest is all best-of-three, except for the best-of-five grand finals. The top three teams from each group will qualify for the playoffs, with each group winner advancing directly to the semifinals and the rest advancing to the quarterfinals.

Here’s everything you need to know to follow the $250,000 IEM Rio, including how to watch the event, the scores, brackets, and results.

How to watch IEM Rio CS:GO 2023

The action will be broadcast on ESL’s Twitch and YouTube channels. Since there’ll be some simultaneous matches, you can choose between the primary and secondary streams on Twitch and YouTube, depending on your preference. The official broadcasts are in English, but you can also follow the event in other languages such as Portuguese, Spanish, German, and Russian.

IEM Rio CS:GO 2023 group brackets

Screengrab via Liquipedia

IEM Rio CS:GO 2023 group stage schedule and results

All the matches are listed in Central Time and are susceptible to delays.

Monday, April 17

9am: NiP 16-5 Imperial (Mirage) NiP move to upper bracket semifinals, send Imperial to lower bracket.

9am: NAVI 16-9 The Mongolz (Mirage) NAVI move to upper bracket semifinals, send The Mongolz to lower bracket.

10:15am: MOUZ vs. BIG LIVE on Overpass

10:15am: Heroic vs. 9INE LIVE on Ancient

11:30am: Vitality vs. OG

11:30am: C9 vs. MIBR

12:45pm: FURIA vs. Fnatic

12:45pm: FaZe vs. 9z

2pm: Group A upper bracket first semifinals

2pm: Group A lower bracket first quarterfinals

5:30pm: Group A upper bracket second semifinals

5:30pm: Group A lower bracket second quarterfinals

Tuesday, April 18

9am: Group B lower bracket first quarterfinals

9am: Group B lower bracket second quarterfinals

12:30pm: Group B upper bracket first semifinals

12:30pm: Group A lower bracket first semifinals

4pm: Group B upper bracket second semifinals

4pm: Group A lower bracket second semifinals

Wednesday, April 19

9am: Group B lower bracket first semifinals

9am: Group B lower bracket second semifinals

12:30pm: Group A lower bracket final

12:30pm: Group A upper bracket final

4pm: Group B upper bracket final

4pm: Group B lower bracket final

IEM Rio CS:GO 2023 playoff bracket

Screengrab via Liquipedia

IEM Rio CS:GO 2023 playoff schedule and results

Friday, April 21

10am: Quarterfinals

1:30pm: Quarterfinals

Saturday, April 22

10am: Semifinals

1:30pm: Semifinals

Sunday, April 23