CS2 players are begging Valve to add this classic map to the beta this week

Nearly all of the classic Counter-Strike: 1.6 or CS:GO maps have already been added to CS2 during the closed beta—with the exceptions of Train, Cobblestone, and Inferno. And it’s the latter that players hope to play as soon as possible.

Inferno is one of the most iconic CS maps of all time, and throughout the pro play years of CS:GO, it became perhaps the most balanced map in the official rotation. It’s common to see Inferno games go all the way to overtime because you can dominate on both the T or CT sides.

On top of that, the CS2 version of Inferno was leaked back in June, and most of the player base enjoyed all the lighting changes Valve seemingly made. Now that we’re likely facing the last weeks of the closed beta ahead of CS2’s full release, players think it’s time to finally play Inferno in the sequel and are begging Valve to add it in the coming days.

“I’m willing to bet we get Inferno in Comp and Wingman and Canals in Casual, can’t wait to see them,” one player wrote on Reddit. “This have to be a banger, Inferno brings the craziest matches of all time IMO, Stewie2k AWPing to major final overtime, NiKo 1v5 in last Cologne, dev1ce on A site shooting people mid-air,” another Redditor wrote.

The last two maps added to the CS2 beta were Ancient and Anubis on Aug. 2, and unlike other maps such as Dust 2 and Mirage, Valve didn’t have to deploy a lot of bug fixes in the days that followed. This gives the community hope that Inferno might be the next map in line soon since there isn’t much to add to Ancient and Anubis at the moment.

Related: All CS2 maps revealed so far

The last time Valve updated the CS2 beta was on Aug. 7, and based on what the developers have done lately, there will be a new update this week. This is the perfect time for them to put Inferno in the game and let us have a good time on it.

About the author