One of CS:GO’s newest maps got a massive glow-up in CS2—and players love it

Ancient was one of the maps added to the CS2 beta on the Aug. 2 update and despite it not getting overhauled like Nuke, the lightning improvements Valve made were enough to make the community gush about.

Ancient was one of the darker maps in CS:GO and by the looks of it, the dark days are almost over. The colors are way more bright and vivid in CS2. Not only has the visibility been massively improved in comparison to CS:GO, but Ancient also looks astonishingly beautiful after these changes.

If you still don’t have access to the CS2 beta, you can see the difference in screenshots uploaded to Reddit on Aug. 2, following the update that added Ancient and Anubis to CS2.

Valve has been criticized for Ancient’s darker spots since the map was introduced to CS:GO in December 2020 as part of Operation Broken Fang and made its way to the Active Duty map pool in May 2021, replacing Train. There are some agent skins that become nearly unnoticeable in some of Ancient’s dark spots in CS:GO, but that will no longer happen in CS2 thanks to the lighting improvements.

“Thank god, I loved the style of the map but I had to avoid it cos I couldn’t see a fucking thing [in CS:GO],” one player wrote on Reddit.” [I] love that it’s brighter, in CS:GO certain player models are still blending well with the backgrounds on Ancient,” another player wrote.

The CS2 version of Ancient wasn’t the only good news the community received on Aug. 2. Notable data miner Gabe Follower suggested that Valve will implement seasons and global leaderboards to CS2‘s matchmaking.

