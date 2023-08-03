CS2 gets 2 more maps but players are going wild over a much smaller change

Counter-Strike 2’s latest patch has brought in Ancient and Anubis, leaving Inferno as the final map left for beta testing in the Source 2 update. But, while that’s all very exciting, it’s actually one chicken-themed update that’s stolen the spotlight.

As of Aug. 2, 2023, Valve has successfully “taught chickens how to swim.” Previously, chickens would trot around CS:GO maps simply avoiding gunfire. Now, they can swim in the various water-logged locations around Anubis.

While this is only a small change, the community has welcomed it with open arms across social media. The tweak has gotten so much excitement that it’s completely overshadowed the Ancient and Anubis reveals—and some in the CS world have even jokingly started calling it “the biggest update of all time.”

This could very well be the biggest update of all time pic.twitter.com/QXdXxIchGT — Bleh (@OfficialBleh) August 2, 2023

CS2’s “best update so far” has come alongside the introduction of a bomb-inspect feature. While chickens were the main star of the August update, this new bomb feature is sure to explode onto the scene.

Players labeled CS2’s chicken change the “highlight of this update“, but it’s not the only tweak to our free-range friends since the beta’s release.

Chickens have had their fair share of changes in CS2 so far. The clucky companions have already got a facelift alongside a feature that cooked them if they stepped into incendiary grenades.

The August update also removed Overpass and Vertigo, with two of Counter-Strike’s newer maps making their way into beta testing instead. So far, Dust 2, Mirage, Nuke, Overpass, Office, and Vertigo have been used as CS2 battlefields.

This leaves Inferno as the last to be introduced. Leaks have already given fans a preview of its cosmetic overhaul, and odds are, we’ll see it in all its glory soon.

We’ll likely get Inferno in roughly two weeks. Valve released Overpass and Vertigo two weeks ago, with Nuke and Office coming two before that. This means we’ll have to wait at least 14 days until we get a chance to test out the new Inferno.

Until then, fans who actually have beta access get to test out CS2’s newest maps. There’ll be a few kinks to iron out in its two-week beta-testing period. Each map so far has had multiple bugs, requiring several patches to fix.

For every bug though, we also get things like chickens swimming.

