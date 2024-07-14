In Cookie Run Kingdom, Support-type Cookies play a huge role in combat. Most of them provide utility abilities, such as healing, providing buffs to allies, inflicting debuffs on enemies, and more. One of those Cookies is Parfait Cookie, who is known for doing a bunch of things for her teammates, as well as for her enemies.

Because of her cute and colorful looks, Parfait Cookie may seem charming at first glance. But when doing her role in the team, she can be a force to be reckoned with, especially in making her allies stronger than ever.

Here’s everything you need to know about Parfait Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom, including the best toppings you can use.

Best Parfait Cookie toppings guide in Cookie Run Kingdom

The best toppings that you can use for Parfait Cookie are five Swift Chocolate toppings, mainly the Tropical Rock variant. This will allow you to spam Parfait Cookie’s ability as much as possible, which can be very beneficial for your team as a whole.

Spam the singing. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Parfait Cookie’s ability is called Paru-paru-parfait! Here, she sings and performs to heal HP from her ally Cookies and provides a buff that increases their defense and resistance to debuffs. As for Parfait Cookie’s Magic Candy Skill known as Sweet Melody, she gives the Paru-paru-parfait! buff, which converts her excess healing to HP shield for 13 seconds, as well as the debuff immunity to herself and her ally Cookie with the highest attack. Parfait Cookie and her allies will also receive additional healing whenever they hit enemies with a critical strike.

The five Swift Chocolate toppings are useful for both Parfait Cookie’s abilities, so make sure that you have those before putting her in your team.

Who is Parfait Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom?

Parfait Cookie is an Epic-rare, Support-type Cookie best placed in the Rear. She was first released during the second wave of the Soda Island Outlaws in 2021. Parfait Cookie has her own mini story in the game, as well as being the headline performer in the Summer Soda Rock Fest.

Rock on. Screenshot via Dot Esports

In terms of aesthetics, Parfait Cookie is mostly covered in shades of whitish pink and red. She uses and plays an electric guitar, which is also her main weapon in combat.

