In Cookie Run Kingdom, having fights with enemies or with other teams of Cookies is the name of the game. But despite this, some of the Cookies are just really cute, including Cotton Cookie, who is indeed a fluffy and adorable one.

As her name suggests, Cotton Cookie really looks like a huge chunk of cotton turned into a little human being. But don’t be deceived by her looks since she can be a force to be reckoned with, especially as a support in your team.

Here’s everything you need to know about Cotton Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom, including the best toppings that you can use.

Best Cotton Cookie toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom

To bring out Cotton Cookie’s full potential as a Support Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom, you can use five Swift Chocolate toppings for her, primarily the Frosted Crystal variant. By doing this, you can spam her ability as many times as possible, especially if she is the lone Support Cookie of your team.

Heal and buff. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cotton Cookie’s ability is known as A Warm Light. Upong using this skill, she lights up her lantern to heal her allies’ HP for a certain period of time, as well as giving a buff that increases the attack of all summoned creatures for up to 75 percent whenever the lantern is lit. Cotton Cookie also creates a sheep that can charge at enemies, dealing up to 150 percent of damage to them. The sheep will also fight alongside the team for a brief period.

Using five Swift Chocolate toppings, specifically the Frosted Crystal variant, will allow you to light her lantern and summon the sheep for a longer period of time. But if you do not have the Frosted Crystal variant, using the five normal Swift Chocolate toppings would do.

Who is Cotton Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom?

Cotton Cookie is an Epic rarity, Support-type Cookie who is best placed on the Rear. She was first released during the Frost Witch and Lantern in the Snow update in 2021. Cotton Cookie is the main protagonist of the Lantern in the Snow story. Here, she goes on an adventure to save her friend, Sherbet Cookie, from being a servant of Frost Queen Cookie.

Soft o’ lantern. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In terms of looks, Cotton Cookie is mostly covered in shades of white, with a bit of brownish black and blue. She has fluffy hair and uses a staff with a bell and lantern as her weapons.

