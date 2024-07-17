Cookies in Cookie Run Kingdom belong to different elements. Sherbet Cookie is a powerhouse when it comes to the element he represents.

Elements are rampant in Cookie Run Kingdom. This includes the Ice-type, which is one of the strongest elements thanks to its Frozen debuff that slows down enemies along the way. This is one of the main weapons of Sherbet Cookie, making the Super Epic rarity Cookie a potential force to be reckoned with.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sherbet Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom, including the best toppings guide that you can use.

Best Sherbet Cookie toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom

The best toppings you can use for Sherbet Cookie are five Swift Chocolate toppings, mainly the Frosted Crystal variant. This will allow you to spam Sherbet Cookie’s ability as many times as possible, especially since he is best used either as your main or secondary damager.

Attack and attack with ice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sherbet Cookie’s ability is called Frost Shards. Upon using this, Sherbet Cookie creates 15 shards of ice which are distributed depending on the number of enemies he is facing. Each Frost Shard deals 39.3 percent of Ice-type damage, while additional Ice-type damage of 49.2 percent to Cookies and 15 percent to other enemies is also inflicted. Each enemy hit with the Frost Shard is vulnerable to Frost and Debuff Bypass, and are also subject for becoming Frozen.

Using five Swift Chocolate or Frosted Crystal Chocolate toppings is the recommended build for Sherbet Cookie to trigger the Frozen and other debuffs as many times as possible. Focusing on the debuffs makes Sherbet Cookie better as a secondary damager in the team, and using the likes of White Lily Cookie as the main damager would be great.

Who is Sherbet Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom?

Sherbet Cookie is a Super Epic-rare, Ranged-type Cookie who is best positioned in the Middle. He first made his way to Cookie Run Kingdom during the Stories by the Fireplace update in 2022. Sherbet Cookie is often referred to as a herald of nature who is a close ally of Frost Queen Cookie. He also plays vital roles in the Lantern in the Snow and Towards the Light stories.

Ice ice baby. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sherbet Cookie is heavily covered in shades of blue, showing indications that he is some sort of an ice creature. He also uses a staff as his main weapon.

