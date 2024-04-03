There’s nothing worse than trying to play Content Warning only to be deterred by an error preventing you from claiming your SpöökTube fame. There are a couple of frustrating issues you might come across, and the Stuck on Hosting error is one of them.

You can’t let this problem stop you from your goal of going viral by filming your frightening adventures. If you run into this issue and find yourself unable to play, then you need to know how to fix the Stuck on Hosting error in Content Warning.

How to fix the Stuck on Hosting Game Error in Content Warning

Get back to gaining views and fame as quickly as possible. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are a couple of methods you can try to fix the Stuck on Hosting Game Error in Content Warning, but the developers are also aware of this issue and actively working on a more permanent fix.

Check your internet: The status of your internet connection could be causing this error. You need a steady and solid connection to play Content Warning, so if your connection isn’t good, then you might be experiencing this issue because of it.

If none of these fixes work for you, you might just have to wait until the next patch rolls out. The good news is that a patch that will fix this issue is expected to be arriving soon. On Steam, one of the devs for Content Warning said the team is “looking into” this issue and hoping to release a patch as soon as possible.

The patch notes for the April 3 update say it resolved some “connection and hosting issues,” so there’s a chance it may have fixed this issue. If you’re still experiencing it, though, you may want to report this bug.

