Is Content Warning down? How to check Content Warning server status

Content Warning requires a stable internet connection to play, even if you decide to host a game by yourself. The online connection can make it difficult, especially because you may need to check if the servers are down.

There are a few ways you can double check if the Content Warning servers are having issues. If they are, the only fix is to wait the issues out. The developer is a smaller company, which means the company has to handle issues itself, and it can take several hours before the servers are back up. You’ll want to make sure a connection is because of server issues, though, and not something on your side.

Can you check Content Warning server status

You won’t have the chance to launch an offline game of Content Warning. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Right now, there’s no clear formal way to check the servers status for Content Warning, but you can visit community forums to see if other players are having similar issues. The developer behind Content Warning doesn’t have a dedicated website that tracks it, but you can check out the subreddit for the game or visit the Discord server to learn more.

Both of those locations are the best way to learn if Content Warning is experiencing sever issues and whether you should take a break from the game before returning to it. Outside of these two places, there’s no good way to know if the game’s servers are having problems or if the issues are on your side. You can always unplug your router, reset it, and see if trying again works for you, or see if other friends are having better luck than you. If your friends can play Content Warning, there’s a good chance the game servers are fine and the problems is on your side.

Content Warning requires an internet connection even though there’s the choice to play it single-player, but you likely won’t get as many views compared to if you were to play game with your friends. Thankfully for players, not too many issues have been shared regarding the servers for Content Warning. The issue could also be related to Steam, and you can check the Steam status page over here.

Once you reconnect to Content Warning, things should be much smoother moving forward. If you consistently drop from the game and crash when playing with others, it might be a good idea to uninstall and reinstall it to make sure the files go up correctly on your machine.

