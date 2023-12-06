What happened to my MW3 and Warzone loadouts in season one?

The season one launch of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone has been a rocky one, to say the least. And while problems at launch are nothing new for recent Call of Duty games, it’s still a frustrating experience when you load in and your loadouts are gone.

It was almost worse than that, though, as several players loaded in after the season one update to an error code Niamey Logan saying that corrupted data would force them to lose all their rank and unlock progress. Thankfully, players don’t have to lose all their rank and unlock progress, but that relief was quickly replaced with irritation after loading into core multiplayer and finding all my loadouts gone.

So what happened to all my loadouts?

Why are my MW3 and Warzone loadouts gone?

No time to grieve, I need my AR builds backs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Despite the previously mentioned Niamey Logan error not being as bad as it seems, the Call of Duty devs at Sledgehammer have confirmed that an unfortunate side effect of this error is the risk of “loadouts, customization, and certain settings” being reset.

Players logging into Season 1 may see an incorrect error message stating their data is corrupt. Rest assured that your rank, unlocks, and purchases are not lost, although Loadouts, customization, and certain settings may be reset. — Call of Duty Updates (@CODUpdates) December 6, 2023

This issue appears to have affected both core multiplayer loadouts as well as Warzone loadouts. Unlocks and rank progress have not been affected, though, it seems, nor have stashes and gear for Zombies players.

How do I restore my MW3 and Warzone loadouts?

So far, there’s been no official response from the devs about the possibility of them restoring your loadouts. This means, unfortunately, that you’re going to probably have to rebuild them all from scratch.

The good news is that since this is the start of the season, now is the time to experiment with new weapons like the XRK Stalker sniper rifle and the RAM-7 assault rifle, as well as some of the recently tuned weapons.

Seeing as weapon unlocks and ranks were not reset, MW3 players should be able to manually rebuild the loadouts they lost with no missing pieces. Still, it’s something they really shouldn’t have to deal with at all, but big Call of Duty launches and broken bugs just seem destined to stay together forever.