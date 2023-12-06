How to fix ‘Your Data is Corrupt’ error Niamey Logan in MW3 and Warzone

Who needs a cup of coffee when an error message threatening to wipe away all your Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone progress can get your heart rate going?

Players who just downloaded the season one update for MW3 expected to jump into the new Warzone map, start the new Zombies missions, or start grinding the new weapons. But instead, they got this horrifying message: “ERROR: Your date is corrupt or didn’t download properly. You must reset your rank and unlocks to continue. [Reason: NIAMEY – LOGAN]. Yes or No?”

Launch bugs are quite common when it comes to Call of Duty, especially with big updates like new seasons, but this one is something else. Don’t panic, though, we have a fix for the Niamey Logan data corruption error message in MW3. But you’re going to have to trust us.

How to fix “Your Data is Corrupt” error Niamey Logan in MW3

Uh oh. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It is safe to click yes when the Niamey Logan data corruption error message appears. A few streamers such as Symfuhny were brave enough to see what happens when you click yes, only to discover that nothing happens. Your rank, weapons, and unlocks will still be there.

A couple of players here at Dot Esports have also hit yes on the prompt, and we can confirm that progress is not reset, although a few of the first-time player tutorials have popped up. Still, the most important thing is that all your hard-earned progress in MW3 is not gone.

Players logging into Season 1 may see an incorrect error message stating their data is corrupt. Rest assured that your rank, unlocks, and purchases are not lost, although Loadouts and certain settings may be reset. — Call of Duty Updates (@CODUpdates) December 6, 2023

The developers at Sledgehammer have attempted to put players’ minds at ease with a post on its official Updates channel, confirming that “rank, unlocks, and purchases are not lost.” But the devs did note that “loadouts and certain settings may be reset.” The devs shared another message saying they have put out a minor fix to address that issue as well.