How to unlock the XRK Stalker in MW3 and Warzone season one

Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone gain a new sniper rifle in the XRK Stalker, and the gun is poised to make a splash in both games. Here is everything you need to know about unlocking the new season one weapon.

Sniping is always a controversial topic in the Call of Duty community. Players can never agree on whether or not the class is overpowered. Pros want no part of the weapon in competitive action. Warzone 2 banned sniper rifles from competitive matches, and the Call of Duty League turned away the class ahead of the upcoming MW3 season.

The last thing you want to do is go up against a sniper on Wasteland.

Yet at the same time, you find dedicated sniper users screaming from the rooftops that their favorite weapon isn’t fast or good enough in multiplayer or Warzone. Everyone can at least agree that MW3 provides a perfect playground for sniper users, thanks to large open maps such as Wasteland, Afghan, and Derail.

Community members also expect sniping to dominate in Warzone, as Urzikstan features large urban areas with verticality. That’s where the XRK Stalker comes in.

How to unlock the XRK Stalker in MW3

There are no challenges required to unlock the XRK Stalker The only way to get this devastating sniper rifle is to unlock it via the MW3 and Warzone season one battle pass.

If you want to plot out your path accordingly to acquire the weapon quicker, the XRK Stalker can be found in Sector A4 and is a free unlock for all players.

When describing the new weapon, Sledgehammer Games said: “The XRK Stalker Sniper Rifle deals massive damage and is highly customizable to support multiple playstyles. Enhance the weapon’s velocity and stability, strike from the shadows, or improve its handling capabilities to become a quick-scoping menace.”

There are plenty of sniping nooks and crannies in MW3.

Currently, there are only three sniper rifles in MW3, and the KATT-AMR is the only option that offers traditional .50 Cal. ammunition. Despite packing a walloping punch, the KATT-AMR is a behemoth with poor mobility. The XRK Stalker also chambers .50 Cal. ammunition but offers a more mobile option better suited to the quick scoping seen during the original Modern Warfare 2.

If you have been waiting for a sniper to use against your friend in one-vs-one matches on Rust, the new season one weapon may finally answer those prayers.

We will provide an update with the best possible XRK Stalker loadouts for MW3 and Warzone after taking the sniper rifle for a spin.