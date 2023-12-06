CoD devs reassure players new corruption error will not reset progress in MW3, Warzone

With season one of Modern Warfare 3 finally upon us, players are flooding onto the servers to try the new content in the game. There are, however, some unlucky folks who have run into a frightening new error code that says they’ll lose all their progress so far.

The error code occurs right after players update the game and pops up after the title screen, saying the player’s data is corrupted and did not download properly. As a result, the game tells the affected user they will need to reset all ranks and unlocks to continue or close the game.

It was a shocking error that scared many different players, including popular streamer Symfuhny and multiple other content creators, who believed everything they had worked so hard to unlock was wiped clean.

Players were stuck on the screen wondering what to do or resorted to force-closing the app through their task managers to avoid resetting all of their progress so far. But the developers have already responded to this error code with some reassuring words that should give most players some peace of mind.

Players logging into Season 1 may see an incorrect error message stating their data is corrupt. Rest assured that your rank, unlocks, and purchases are not lost, although Loadouts and certain settings may be reset. — Call of Duty Updates (@CODUpdates) December 6, 2023

The error code and the subsequent reset do not actually occur, and if players click yes on the new pop-up, they will not lose any of their rank, unlocks, or purchases. They might, however, have to rebuild their current loadouts, and they might also need to reset their current game settings.

This should be enough of a promise for players to continue forward as they take their first steps onto the new Urzikstan map in Warzone, along with the multitude of new weapons, gear, and maps that MW3 has to offer in its first season.