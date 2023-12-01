The live-service era of Modern Warfare 3 has begun, and it’s time to unlock the RAM-7 in MW3 and Warzone, along with all other new content throughout the year.

MW3’s first season adds five new guns to the game, including a new AR, SMG, LMG, sniper rifle, and launcher. But you’re here for the AR, because let’s be honest, that’s the best archetype in MW3 by a long shot.

Activision describes the RAM-7 as an “exceptionally compact” bullpup AR that “sports a lightweight, polymer frame and is chambered in versatile 5.56.” If the name sounds familiar, it should, because it was recently a weapon in Modern Warfare 2019 and the original Warzone.

Here’s all you need to know about how to unlock the RAM-7 in MW3 and Warzone.

How to get the RAM-7 AR in MW3 and Warzone

It’s in the bottom middle area. Image via Activision

The RAM-7 is unlocked in the season one battle pass in MW3 and Warzone. It can be found in Sector A7, as seen in the image above.

If you want to unlock the RAM-7 as fast as possible, we suggest unlocking Sectors A1, A3, and A6, to immediately get to A7 before moving around the rest of the sectors of the battle pass map.

To level up in the battle pass, simply play during season one. You can earn XP for the battle pass by playing any game mode, including MW3 multiplayer, Warzone, or Modern Warfare Zombies. Make sure to use any saved-up battle pass XP tokens, too, while you’re at it.

“When you need power and mobility, the RAM-7 is a sure bet,” Activision said about the AR. “The weapon deals solid damage at close and medium range and in controlled bursts can compete from afar. Its lightweight frame results in a quick reload and fast handling so you can stay on the offensive.”

The RAM-7 is one of five guns in season one. Image via Activision

Once season one comes to an end, the RAM-7 will likely become unlockable through an in-game challenge or an Armory Unlock, so don’t worry if you don’t get to it during the season. It will still be available once season one wraps up, so make sure to check back here to see how to unlock it once the battle pass is gone forever.

This article will be updated once the new unlock challenge for the RAM-7 becomes available.