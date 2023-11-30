These are your new tools of the trade.

If you thought the camo grind was over in Modern Warfare 3, it’s only just begun, because there are even more guns coming in MW3 season one.

MW3’s roster of weapons is already huge, considering it includes every gun from Modern Warfare 2 as well. But that list will only exponentially grow over time with seasonal content drops, which will add more guns throughout the calendar year. And every gun in MW3 can be used in Warzone and Modern Warfare Zombies, too, so get ready to grind.

Here are all the new weapons being added to MW3 in season one.

New guns in MW3 season one

Get ready to grind some more. Image via Activision

In total, there are five new guns in MW3 season one. Three are available at launch, and two will come in-season. Here’s everything revealed about them by Activision thus far.

XRK Stalker sniper rifle

Use this to land some quickscopes. Image via Activision

Arrival time: Season one launch (Dec. 6)

Season one launch (Dec. 6) How to unlock: Battle Pass Sector A4

“For one-hit eliminations, look no further,” Activision said. “The XRK Stalker Sniper Rifle deals massive damage and is highly customizable to support multiple playstyles. Enhance the weapon’s velocity and stability and strike from the shadows or improve its handling capabilities to become a quick-scoping menace.”

RAM-7 assault rifle

A returning Warzone favorite. Image via Activision

Arrival time: Season one launch (Dec. 6)

Season one launch (Dec. 6) How to unlock: Battle Pass Sector A7

“When you need power and mobility, the RAM-7 is a sure bet,” Activision said. “The weapon deals solid damage at close and medium range and in controlled bursts can compete from afar. Its lightweight frame results in a quick reload and fast handling so you can stay on the offensive.”

Stormender launcher

This thing looks and sounds unique. Image via Activision

Arrival time: Season one launch (Dec. 6)

Season one launch (Dec. 6) How to unlock: Battle Pass Sector A12

“This brand-new weapon has the power to shoot down specific Killstreaks and take out drones with its lock-on capabilities,” Activision said. “With unlimited recharging ammo and the ability to disable and delay enemy equipment, this weapon serves as a very real shock to the system, though damage to Operators is minimal.”

HRM-9 SMG

Run and gun swiftly with ease. Image via Activision

Arrival time: Season One Reloaded (January 2024)

Season One Reloaded (January 2024) How to unlock: Unlock challenge (TBA)

“Sporting a high fire rate and excellent handling and mobility, the HMR-9 is the perfect fit for aggressive run-and-gun playstyles,” Activision said. “Aim down sights for precise fire or enter Tac-Stance and run circles around your enemies. Use Gunsmith to enhance the weapon’s midrange capabilities, improve its close-quarters performance, or a combination of the two.”

TAQ Evolvere LMG

LMG fans are eating well in MW3. Image via Activision

Arrival time: Season One Reloaded (January 2024)

Season One Reloaded (January 2024) How to unlock: Unlock challenge (TBA)

“This all-new Light Machine Gun is capable of taking down both infantry and artillery, whichever chooses to cross its path,” Activision said. “A wide variety of Attachments are available via the Gunsmith, allowing you to tailor the TAQ Evolvere to any playstyle.”