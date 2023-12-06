Modern Warfare 3’s roster of weapons grows each season, and we’ve got the best XRK Stalker loadout in MW3 to use when you want to snipe in multiplayer at any time.

The first new sniper rifle added to MW3 post-launch is an incredibly fun one, and it should make sniper fans feel right at home with its bolt-action cadence and huge damage output capabilities, regardless of how you like to snipe.

This is the best loadout for the XRK Stalker in MW3 multiplayer.

Best XRK Stalker loadout and class setup in MW3

Deadly precision. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first new sniper rifle in MW3 is reminiscent of the Ballista from Black Ops 2, but a bit more powerful. It has a maxed-out damage bar when looking at the weapon’s statistics in the Gunsmith, which allows for good flexibility to experiment with other attachments.

Best XRK Stalker attachments in MW3

Barrel: Fission 60 Barrel

Fission 60 Barrel Laser: Schlager PEQ Box IV

Schlager PEQ Box IV Stock: Helix LV Light Stock

Helix LV Light Stock Rear Grip: Bruen Lynx Grip

Bruen Lynx Grip Bolt: XRK Stalker Light Bolt

The XRK Stalker hits incredibly hard, allowing you to dominate from a distance. These attachments will buff the sniper’s Range and Accuracy, while also allowing you to aim in quickly with some serious focus on Aim Down Sight Speed as well.

The Fission 60 Barrel is a must-have because it provides massive increases to Bullet Velocity and Range, and I really like the Bruen Lynx Grip for its additions to Flinch Resistance and Aiming Idle Sway, both of which are very important when using this as a traditional sniper rifle.

Best XRK Stalker quickscoping attachments in MW3

Deadly, but quicker. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Barrel: Handler LKP Short Barrel

Handler LKP Short Barrel Laser: Schlager PEQ Box IV

Schlager PEQ Box IV Stock: No Stock

No Stock Rear Grip: XRK Stalker Factory Grip

XRK Stalker Factory Grip Bolt: XRK Stalker Light Bolt

Quickscopers, look no further for the best way to use the XRK Stalker for your montage clips. Quickscoping is definitely back in MW3, and the XRK Stalker is a good gun for it, especially with this loadout.

Tip: Experiment with different optics if you’d like to turn the XRK Stalker into a really powerful marksman rifle-hybrid.

The Schlager PEQ Box IV laser sight, No Stock, and XRK Stalker Factory Grip all do wonders in helping with Mobility and Handling. I also love the XRK Stalker Light Bolt for its increase to Rechambering Speed, effectively doubling the bolt-action sniper’s fire rate.

The Handler LKP Short Barrel is the key attachment here. This barrel will provide a huge boon to Aim Down Sight Speed while negating lots of Bullet Velocity and Range, which you won’t really need thanks to the Stalker’s huge base damage output.

Best XRK Stalker class setup in MW3

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Handgun: Renetti

Renetti Tactical: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Lethal: Semtex or Claymore

Field Equipment: Trophy System

Gloves: Marksman Gloves

Marksman Gloves Boots: Covert Sneakers

Covert Sneakers Gear: Ghost T/V Camo

The class setup depends on how you’re using the XRK Stalker, but I like this loadout for just about any kind of playstyle, whether I sit back and snipe or run and quickscope.