How to unlock Covert Sneakers in MW3

It seems safe to say Covert Sneakers is already one of the most interesting loadout additions so far in Modern Warfare 3.

When it comes to all facets of competitive play in Call of Duty in recent years, whether it’s in traditional multiplayer or Warzone, there’s perhaps nothing that’s been more hotly debated among players than the use of Dead Silence. In MW3, it appears this discussion will only remain as relevant as ever, particularly due to the inclusion of both Dead Silence as a Field Upgrade and now also as an unlimited-duration “perk.”

Here’s everything you need to know about unlocking Covert Sneakers and rocking them in MW3.

Covert Sneakers unlock requirements in Modern Warfare 3

This is the only way to do it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the Covert Sneakers boots in MW3, you must be at least level 25 to unlock the Armory Unlocks system, and complete three Daily Challenges with it set as your active challenge.

Unfortunately—unlike Weapons and Equipment—Aftermarket Parts, Perks, Field Upgrades, and Killstreaks cannot be unlocked through Modern Warfare Zombies as you can’t find them in Urzikstan and extract with them.

As far as the boots themselves, it does appear that they have the same level of effectiveness when it comes to shrouding your footsteps as the Dead Silence Field Upgrade.

🚨Covert Sneakers do NOT completely remove footstep/operator noise in #MWIII , which is a bit deceiving as the descriptions says "Eliminates footstep sounds".



The noise is reduced significantly, but in a test like this you can hear a good bit of noise, especially jumping and… pic.twitter.com/lFCDeaq2sh — Goomie | Elgoomtaf (El-Goom-Toff) (@Elgoomtaf) November 11, 2023

As showcased by CoD content creator Goomie, both Covert Sneakers and Dead Silence make their users virtually impossible to hear except for some faint gear rustling and operator breathing sounds, as well as mantling transitions. Goomie also claimed it isn’t worth stacking the two together, however, as having them both activated is just about the same as using one or the other.

Ultimately, in just about all practical cases, both of these options will make even the sweatiest of players have trouble picking up on you in the heat of the action.