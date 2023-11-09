Modern Warfare 3’s traditional multiplayer unlocks are now tied to challenges like a ‘mobile game’

Modern Warfare 3 has instituted a new method of unlocking new items like weapons, equipment, and Field Upgrades—and some players are not a fan of it or are just plain confused by it.

Traditionally, multiplayer unlocks have been accessed by simply leveling up through the game. Now, though, certain items must be unlocked by completing daily challenges, leading some to compare MW3 to a mobile game.

Top CoD streamer TeeP, who’s been playing the franchise about as long as anybody and is a former world champion, is one of many who are not a fan of the new system.

“I just can’t believe it,” he said. “There’s no way. They mobile game’d us. They’re gonna charge me $20 to use a gun. This is unbelievable.”

TeeP had his SMG camo grind halted when he realized he needed to complete three daily challenges to unlock a new gun. He soon found out that the grind could continue, but only once all three challenges were completed.

At that point, a new, fourth challenge unlocks and players can continue putting those toward Armory Unlocks. Today, the bonus challenge is just to get wins, but it could be different on other days.

As illustrated in the image below, Armory Unlocks can be accessed from the game’s main menu screen and then selected. Only one challenge can be completed at a time.

Here are just some of the items that need to be unlocked with challenges. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlocks include weapons like the WSP-9, Rival-9, and DG-58, and throwable equipment like the semtex, flash grenade, or proximity mine. They’re sorted into categories like weapons, perks, equipment, and more.

In short, players are going to have to work a bit harder to unlock all of their create-a-class loadout options than just leveling up in MW3.