London’s Call of Duty League franchise is hosting its second Home Series event this weekend.

The London Royal Ravens held its initial Home Series on LAN in February. But now, the franchise is virtually hosting the second-to-last tournament of the 2020 Call of Duty League regular season. The second London Home Series is the league’s eighth event since it moved to an online-only format due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The online 2020 London Home Series won’t feature the top two teams in the standings, the Atlanta FaZe and Chicago Huntsmen. But the Dallas Empire, Florida Mutineers, and New York Subliners will all try to capture another championship. Dallas have won two events this year, while Florida have won three, including the last two tournaments they’ve participated in. Florida will go for the three-peat this weekend, but New York will also look to win their second-straight event after taking home the title last week.

At the second London Home Series, eight of the 12 CDL franchises will be split into two groups for pool play. The two teams from each pool that win two series will advance to the single-elimination bracket to battle it out for the Home Series title.

Here are the results from the online 2020 Call of Duty League London Home Series, updated with the most recent games on top.

Friday, July 17

London Royal Ravens vs. Seattle Surge (Group A)

London win 3-1

Azhir Cave Hardpoint: 250-167 London

Arklov Peak Search and Destroy: 6-2 London

Hackney Yard Domination: 161-147 Seattle

St. Petrograd Hardpoint: 250-77 London

Dallas Empire vs. Paris Legion (Group B)

Dallas win 3-1

Rammaza Hardpoint: 250-73 Dallas

Gun Runner Search and Destroy: 6-3 Paris

Gun Runner Domination: 160-148 Dallas

St. Petrograd Hardpoint: 250-206 Dallas

This article will be updated until the London Home Series ends on Sunday, July 19.