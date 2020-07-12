Subliners sweep Chicago Huntsmen to win online 2020 Call of Duty League New York Home Series

The New York Subliners have become the fifth franchise to win a Home Series event in the inaugural season of the Call of Duty League.

The Subliners took down the Chicago Huntsmen 3-0 today to capture the 2020 online New York Home Series title. They became the second team to win their own Home Series event this season, joining the Atlanta FaZe, who pulled off the same feat in February.

Earlier in the tournament, Chicago beat the Subliners 3-2. The Huntsmen notably won both Search and Destroy maps, as well as the first two maps in the series on Rammaza. But New York flipped the script in their rematch with Chicago.

The first map of the grand finals was Rammaza Hardpoint, which Chicago won earlier in the event against New York 250-219. It was another back-and-forth affair, but this time, New York made a late comeback to take map one 250-238. ZooMaa led the lobby with 24 kills.

ONE MORE MAP: New York @Subliners get it done in S&D 6-4 over Chicago!@Huntsmen need to turn things around in the Domination: https://t.co/zP1TJzKARc#NYSL | #CDL2020 pic.twitter.com/uR6voU16Ir — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) July 12, 2020

The second map, Rammaza Search and Destroy, was another repeat from the first showdown between these two teams this weekend. Chicago won it earlier in the event 6-1. But in the grand finals, the Subliners took Rammaza Search and Destroy 6-4 to go up 2-0 in the series.

With all momentum on their side, New York completed the sweep of Chicago by winning Hackney Yard Domination 163-144. With their sweep of the Huntsmen, the Subliners ended the New York Home Series on a nine-map win streak.

Although Chicago didn’t win this event, they showed several signs of improvement in the new AR-dominated meta. Most notably, the Huntsmen went 4-1 in Search and Destroy this weekend after going 1-4 in the all-important game mode at the Minnesota Home Series last month. Chicago also swept Atlanta earlier today in the first matchup between the two popular teams this year.

With their victory, New York now have 130 CDL Points, bumping them up to fifth place in the Call of Duty League standings. Chicago sit in second place with 220 CDL Points, 20 more than the Florida Mutineers, who didn’t compete in the New York Home Series.

Only two events remain in the 2020 Call of Duty League regular season. The next tournament is the second London Home Series, which begins on Friday, July 17 at 12pm CT.