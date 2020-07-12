Chicago Huntsmen sweep Atlanta FaZe at online 2020 Call of Duty League New York Home Series

In one of the most anticipated matchups of the entire Call of Duty League season, the first-place Atlanta FaZe and third-place Chicago Huntsmen met for the first time this year today. The collision was anything but epic, though.

In a one-sided affair, the Huntsmen dominated FaZe, becoming just the second team this season to sweep Atlanta. The win not only eliminated FaZe from the New York Home Series, but it also clinches Chicago’s second grand finals appearance with their current roster.

🔥 Chicago set @ATLFaZe ablaze: @Huntsmen torch Atlanta 3-0 in the New York Home Series semifinals on CDL Sunday.#BeTheHunter | #CDL2020 pic.twitter.com/opyvYiTAnz — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) July 12, 2020

For the first six months of the season, Atlanta and Chicago avoided each other in every opportunity. The teams were rarely in the same groups as each others, and when they appeared destined to play each other in bracket play, one of the teams would lose right before the match, teasing fans even further.

So when the Huntsmen topped Group B and Atlanta made their way out of Group A in second places yesterday, the excitement was evident. Commentator Clint “Maven” Evans said before the match he had “never been more ready for anything in [his] life.”

I’m preparing my body Huntsmen vs FaZe. I hit the peloton for a 30 min heavy metal climb. I then ordered 3 breakfast tacos and chips & queso for breakfast. I’ve never been more ready for anything in my life. — Clint Evans (@Maven) July 12, 2020

The dreams of a five-game series ending in an 11-round Search and Destroy was not what Maven or the fans got, however. Chicago took control of the match early with a 90-point Hackney Yard Hardpoint win and followed it up with a dominating 6-1 win on St. Petrograd Search and Destroy.

While FaZe fought the Huntsmen hard on Hackney Yard Domination, they were unable to force a second Hardpoint. This loss breaks Atlanta’s four-event streak of reaching the grand finals. Of the six Home Series events they attended before this one, they had reached the finals in five.

The Huntsmen await their opponents, which will be the winners of the Toronto Ultra vs. New York Subliners.