Florida won't get their shot at the three-peat until next weekend.

The inaugural season of the Call of Duty League is quickly drawing to a close. Three events remain in the 2020 regular season schedule and Call of Duty fans will get to watch all the action unfold over the next three weeks.

The next event on the schedule is the 2020 New York Subliners Home Series, which kicked off today. It’s the seventh tournament of the inaugural Call of Duty League season since the league transitioned to an online-only format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related: How to watch the Call of Duty League

Two of the top teams in the standings, the Florida Mutineers and Dallas Empire, won’t be competing this weekend. But the Atlanta FaZe and Chicago Huntsmen, who make up the league’s top four with Florida and Dallas, will be vying for another Home Series title.

The New York Home Series will feature eight of the 12 CDL squads separated into two pools for group play. The two franchises from each group that win two series will move on to the single-elimination bracket to fight to become the latest Home Series champion.

Image via Call of Duty League

Here are the results from the 2020 Call of Duty League New York Home Series, updated with the most recent games on top.

Friday, July 10

Toronto Ultra vs. Paris Legion (Group A)

Series tied 1-1

Gun Runner Hardpoint: 250-189 Toronto

St. Petrograd Search and Destroy: 6-3 Paris

This article will be updated until the New York Home Series ends on Sunday, July 12.