DMZ Substantial Findings guide: How to plant trackers on the submarines in DMZ

In Call of Duty DMZ season two, you can complete missions for four different factions.

Both the Al Mazrah and Ashika Island maps are available for this game mode. Some of the faction missions you come across require traveling to both maps to complete certain objectives. Likewise, you’ll need to keep playing through the other missions to unlock Tier One for factions like Black Mous and Legion.

Substantial Findings is one of the Tier Three missions for Black Mous, and it has three objectives that you need to complete. For this mission, you need to visit a couple of POIs on both the Ashika Island and the Al Mazrah map. The objective will be to plant trackers on submarines at these POIs. Keep in mind that these areas will be heavily guarded, so you’ll need to complete this mission quickly without getting eliminated.

Here’s how to plant the trackers on the submarines in Substantial Findings in DMZ.

How to complete the Substantial Findings mission in DMZ

Screengrab via Activision

The Substantial Findings Tier Three Black Mous faction mission has three objectives you need to complete. For this faction mission, you need to first collect a couple of tracking devices from dumpster dead drops.

These devices need to be planted on top of submarines located at two of the major POIs. Here are all three objectives for the Substantial Findings mission:

Take two tracking devices from the Town Center or Al Sharim Pass dead drop

Plant a tracker on top of the submarine at Hafid Port

Plant a tracker on top of the submarine in the Ashika Island Waterways

To start the Substantial Findings mission, you need to first collect the two trackers. These trackers can be found at Town Center dead drop on Ashika Island, and at the dumpster dead drop at Al Sharim Pass on the Al Mazrah map.

Where to find the tracker at Al Sharim Pass dead drop in DMZ

Screengrab via Activision | Remix by Dipanjan

Start this mission by visiting the Al Sharim Pass POI on the Al Mazrah map. You’ll find the dumpster dead drop at grid coordinates G5, on the southern side of the Al Sharim Pass area. Check the yellow circle on the map image above to see the exact location of this dead drop. Open the dumpster, and stow the tracker in your backpack.

Screengrab via Activision | Remix by Dipanjan

After this, you need to place the tracker on the submarine. For this part of the objective, you must visit the Hafid Port POI located on the western edge of the Al Mazrah map. Check the yellow circle on the image above to see where the warehouse is situated at Hafid Port. You’ll need to climb on top of the submarine to plant the trackers, but there are a few AI combatants inside the warehouse.

Eliminate the bots quickly, and climb up the boxes to get on top of the submarine. Place the tracking device to complete the second objective in the Substantial Findings Mission.

Where to find the tracker at Town Center dead drop in DMZ

Screengrab via Activision | Remix by Dipanjan

The second tracking device is located at the dumpster dead drop near the Town Center POI on the Ashika Island map. The Town Center area is located south of Oganikku Farms, and the dead drop is located on the eastern part of the POI. Check the yellow circle on the map above to see the exact location of the dumpster dead drop.

Collect the tracking device in your backpack, and visit the Waterways POI located on the southern part of the Ashika Island map.

Screengrab via Activision

The Waterways POI is swarming with AI forces, and you’ll even find a juggernaut in front of the submarine. Most of the enemies here wear body armor, and it’s best to engage these opponents from a distance. Coordinate with your teammates to clear through the area, and use throwables from cover to quickly take down the juggernaut. Once the enemies are eliminated, jump on top of the submarine to plant the tracking device.

Planting the device completes Substantial Findings in DMZ.