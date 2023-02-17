DMZ Waterways dead drop location: Where to find the Waterways dead drop on Ashika Island

In Call of Duty DMZ, you get to complete various missions for different factions, and Season 2 has brought new missions across every tier for each faction. That’s not all, as you’ll now get to select between Ashika Island and Al Mazrah while queuing in for DMZ. Missions for all the factions except White Lotus will be locked at the start, and you must complete these missions quickly to progress in this game mode.

Ashika Island will also feature several unique locations, locked buildings, and even a boss named the Bombmaker. Similar to the other dead drops on Al Mazrah, you’ll find these white dumpsters on Ashika Island as well. One of the White Lotus Tier 2 missions requires you to find the Waterways dead drop on Ashika Island. This dead drop is located in a tricky spot and surrounded by AI forces, so you’ll have to be careful while infiltrating this area.

Here’s where to find the Waterways dead drop on Ashika Island in DMZ.

Where is the Waterways Dead Drop in DMZ?

Screengrab via Activision | Remix by Dipanjan

The Waterways dead drop is located on the southern side of Ashika Island at the Port Ashika POI. There are a few ways to enter this area but we recommend players travel to enter the tunnel from the south side to reach the dead drop quickly. Check the yellow circle on the map image above to see the exact location of the Waterways tunnel.

Keep in mind that other enemy squads will have to visit the same location to complete the quest. You can assimilate with them in DMZ, or eliminate the enemy operators before entering the Waterways tunnel. Remember, you simply need to transfer the hard drive in the dead drop, so it is best not to engage with opposing operators during this mission.

How to find the Waterways dead drop location on Ashika Island in DMZ

Screengrab via Activision

Inside the Waterways tunnel, you’ll face an army of AI combatants, and these are not your regular bots. Most of them wear body armor and have weapons with multiple attachments. Coordinate with your teammates and push ahead holding the right-hand side pavement in the tunnel. We recommend using smoke grenades to secure a good spot quickly before engaging the enemies. There will be AI forces attacking from either side, so take your time while pushing ahead to the dead drop.

Screengrab via Activision

At the center of the area near the dead drop, you’ll face two juggernauts. There is a spot just in front of the dead drop where you can take cover. Hide behind it, and use as much lethal equipment on the juggernauts as you can. The Waterways tunnel is huge so it’s ideal to simply use the dead drop and exit from this area. You’ll find a few jet skis inside the Waterways tunnel, use them to get out of this location quickly after depositing the hard drive.

How to complete Break Check White Lotus mission in Call of Duty DMZ

Screengrab via Activision

Finding the Waterways dead drop on Ashika Island is the toughest part of this mission. Regardless, the other objectives for the Break Check mission start in Al Mazrah. For the Break Check White Lotus faction mission, you need to complete the following three objectives.

Locate the car crash site near the Observatory

Find and extract the hard drive near the crash site

Drop the hard drive in the Waterways dead drop on Ashika Island

Screengrab via Activision | Remix by Dipanjan

To start this mission, you’ll first have to collect a hard drive from the car crash site at Zaya Observatory in Al Mazrah. The crash site is located just south of Zaya Observatory in the E6 sector of the map. Visit the location shown in the white circle in the image above to see exactly where to go. You’ll find the Ashika Security Hard Drive at the car crash site, and need to bring this over to the Waterways dead drop on Ashika Island.

Screengrab via Activision

Extracting with the hard drive will complete the second objective for the Break Check mission. We recommend extracting from the match as soon as you get the item to progress in the missions quickly. After that, all you need to do is visit Ashika Island, and head down to the Waterways dead drop. Completing this mission will reward you with a Kastov 762 contraband weapon, and 7,500 XP.