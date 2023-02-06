How big is Warzone 2 Resurgence map Ashika Island?

Do we have to walk all that way?

Trekking from one side of the map to the other can be the ultimate nightmare, that’s why fast travel was created. But with some maps, like Ashika Island in Warzone 2, there’s no fast travel; you’ll have to get your boots on and hot-foot way over to the opposing side.

Ashika Island is one of the maps available in Warzone 2’s Resurgence. It follows the face-paced, boots-to-the-ground, and exciting playstyle the mode has become known for.

Every single CoD battle royale title has had a massive map for players to traverse, packed with mountains to scale, water to swim in, and spots that’ll provide you with the perfect place to survive while the world around you goes up in flames.

But how does Ashika Island compare to other maps in CoD history?

How big is Ashika Island in Warzone 2 Resurgence?

Fortunately, JGOD shared his map comparisons on Twitter, with Ashika Island being one of the smallest maps available by far. Ashika Island, otherwise known as Sea Lion Island, is the second smallest island, sitting at “222,002m^2” according to JGOD.

Blackout reigned supreme as the largest, with Fortunes Keep, Rebirth, and Ashika Island paling in comparison.

The order from largest to smallest goes:

Blackout: 8,234,173m^2

Al Mazrah: 7,095,838m^2

Caldera: 6,405,025m^2

Verdansk: 5,835,157m^2

Fortunes Keep: 240,790m^2

Ashika Island: 222,002m^2

Rebirth: 152,865m^2

The map fits perfectly under the Resurgence banner in terms of size. Its small end-to-end combat provides intense battles and little to no rocks to hide under. If a quick-paced fight is your style, this map will suit you well.