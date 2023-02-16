How to get to Ashika Island in DMZ

Ashika Island joined the rotation for DMZ with the second season of Warzone 2. If you’ve grown tired of deploying in Al Mazrah, it’s time for a fresh experience. But you’ll first need to find out how you can get to Ashika Island in DMZ.

Considering it’s a whole new playing environment, players will once again need to get familiar with their surroundings to have an edge over their opponents. From contracts to missions, Ashika Island will be filled with countless adventures that will dictate the pace of a DMZ match.

How do you play Ashika Island in DMZ

Launch DMZ.

Click on the Deploy button.

Choose Ashika as the location.

Decide on your loadout and mission.

Upon completing the steps above, you’ll be able to land on Ashika Island. Players looking to return to Al Mazrah will need to follow the same steps to choose the old timer as their location. During its release period, Ashika Island is likely to become the most popular DMZ map amongst its rivals, but the numbers could balance out in the future as the initial hype settles down.

In the long run, players are likely to return to their comfort maps, but that’s never hurt queue times in Warzone 2 since there have always been enough players for each mode to ensure a smooth experience.

Alongside a map, Modern Warfare 2 fans were also treated to Gun Game’s return and a bunch of new missions and challenges that will be keeping them busy for the remainder of season two.