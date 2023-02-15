All Path of the Ronin challenges in MW2 and Warzone 2

Season two of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 has officially arrived, bringing about a plethora of new content including a battle pass, new modes, and new events.

The inclusion of events is new to the new season of Call of Duty, giving players a limited time to complete a set of objectives to earn a handful of individual rewards per challenge, plus one big reward if they complete the set. There are seven challenges to complete in the Path of Ronin event, which runs until March 14, but players can fulfill each challenge either in MW2 or Warzone 2.

Once players complete all seven challenges, either via MW2 or Warzone 2, they will unlock the high-performance crossbow weapon.

Here’s a list of all seven challenges in Path of the Ronin, including both MW2 and Warzone 2 objectives, plus rewards. The fourth and fifth challenges will be revealed on Feb. 21, and the sixth and seventh challenges will be revealed on Feb. 28.

Integrity (Gi)

MW2: Win 15 matches in any multiplayer game mode.

Warzone 2: Finish in the top 10 five times.

Reward: Roze operator skin

Honor (Meiyo)

MW2: Get 100 objective defense kills.

Warzone 2: Restore honor five times in Resurgence matches.

Reward: Emblem

Sincerity (Makoto)

MW2: Get 50 operator kills using Battle Rage.

Warzone 2: Complete five bounty contracts.

Reward: Calling card

Compassion (Jin)

MW2: Challenge TBD

Warzone 2: Challenge TBD

Reward: Weapon sticker

Courage (Yu)

MW2: Challenge TBD

Warzone 2: Challenge TBD

Reward: Loading screen

Loyalty (Chu Gi)

MW2: Challenge TBD

Warzone 2: Challenge TBD

Reward: Weapon charm

Respect (Rei)